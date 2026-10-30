Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
WORLD MUSIC FAIR to Continue Off-Broadway Season at Actors Temple
Brian Barrentine and the FunikiJam company will perform themed editions throughout the season.
FunikiJam WORLD MUSIC FAIR is continuing its Off-Broadway series at Actors Temple Theatre with a 2026-2027 season inviting children ages 0-8 and their grown-ups to explore the world through original music, movement, storytelling, and interactive theatrical performances.
WORLD MUSIC FAIR is FunikiJam's newest multiplatform production, connecting more than 30 weekly children's programs in and around New York City with monthly family concerts, Off-Broadway and touring performances, and streaming music and video.
From circle time to screen and stage, families can follow the musical journey with a unique featured song each week, discovering new rhythms, cultures, characters, and celebrations along the way. At Actors Temple Theatre, where FunikiJam has been performing since 2018, creator and performer Brian Barrentine (Captain Jam) and the FunikiJam company bring these musical adventures to life. Each seasonal edition features original songs, colorful characters, and plenty of opportunities for children and grown-ups to sing, dance, and participate together.
2026-2027 Off-Broadway Season
2026
October 17, 11:00 AM - Halloween Edition (Season Opener)
November 21, 11:00 AM - Friendsgiving Edition
December 5, 11:00 AM - Holiday Edition
2027
January 30, 3:30 PM - World Cities Edition
April 17, 3:30 PM - Spring Celebration Edition
May 15, 3:30 PM - Power of the Flower
June 12, 3:30 PM - Totally Awesome '80s Edition
Venue: Actors Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th Street, New York City
Recommended ages: 0-8 and their grown-ups
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