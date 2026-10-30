WORLD MUSIC FAIR to Continue Off-Broadway Season at Actors Temple

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FunikiJam WORLD MUSIC FAIR is continuing its Off-Broadway series at Actors Temple Theatre with a 2026-2027 season inviting children ages 0-8 and their grown-ups to explore the world through original music, movement, storytelling, and interactive theatrical performances.

WORLD MUSIC FAIR is FunikiJam's newest multiplatform production, connecting more than 30 weekly children's programs in and around New York City with monthly family concerts, Off-Broadway and touring performances, and streaming music and video.

From circle time to screen and stage, families can follow the musical journey with a unique featured song each week, discovering new rhythms, cultures, characters, and celebrations along the way. At Actors Temple Theatre, where FunikiJam has been performing since 2018, creator and performer Brian Barrentine (Captain Jam) and the FunikiJam company bring these musical adventures to life. Each seasonal edition features original songs, colorful characters, and plenty of opportunities for children and grown-ups to sing, dance, and participate together.

2026-2027 Off-Broadway Season

2026

October 17, 11:00 AM - Halloween Edition (Season Opener)

November 21, 11:00 AM - Friendsgiving Edition

December 5, 11:00 AM - Holiday Edition

2027

January 30, 3:30 PM - World Cities Edition

April 17, 3:30 PM - Spring Celebration Edition

May 15, 3:30 PM - Power of the Flower

June 12, 3:30 PM - Totally Awesome '80s Edition

Venue: Actors Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th Street, New York City

Recommended ages: 0-8 and their grown-ups

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 13 Hrs 32 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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