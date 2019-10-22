WOMEN STAND UP: The Monthly All-Female Stand Up Show Returns November 8

From co-founders/producers Natalie Gifford and Brittany Raper, this is New York City's only all female-identifying, all first-timers stand up comedy show!

Each month directors Natalie and Brittany find a new cast of female-identifying individuals who have never done stand up before. Over the month, together they write, edit, open mic, support and at the end of the month, perform a show! Come join us as 7 new dynamite ladies share their stories and themselves like the queens they are. Tickets only $10!

Women Stand Up's mission is to create a space to empower women through stand up comedy, having their stories and voice heard for what it is, and to create a supportive community in which women can get their beginnings in stand up.

Check out @women.stand.up on Instagram for more on WSU and past shows!

Women Stand Up

Friday November 8th, 8PM

at the Wild Project

195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009

Hosted by Natalie Gifford

Cast: Alex Kattan, Ashley O'Neill, Hanna Morrisse, Roxy Arecco, Emily Zimmerman, Jamie Shapiro, Paula Leon

Tickets ($10): https://m.ovationtix.com/pr/1017908





