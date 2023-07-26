WHEEL OF FORTUNE Joins 2023 Little Shakespeare Festival at UNDER St. Marks

Running from August 3rd to August 19th.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

451°F Productions will present Wheel of Fortune, written and directed by Jing Ma, as part of the 2023 Little Shakespeare Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009). Performances are scheduled for Friday, 8/4 at 8PM, Thursday, 8/10 at 7PM, Saturday, 8/12 at 2PM, and Saturday, 8/19 at 5PM. Tickets ($25 in person; $20 streaming) are available for advance purchase at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2255323®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.frigid.nyc%2Fevent%2F6897%3A467%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission. 

In the buzzing metropolises where it seems everyone is having fun, where do all the lonely souls grappling with their own unruly thoughts find solace? Where do they retreat to? This hour-long play attempts to delve into the psyche of someone teetering on the edge of falling into an echo chamber in this digital age of online communities and curated algorithms. It also explores the potential dangers thereof, and how one person's simple show of kindness could stop someone going down a dark path.

This dark comedy draws inspiration from some of Shakespeare's themes and characters. Imagine if Shakespeare had a smartphone, crafting tales of internet-driven loneliness in our modern world. This story invites you on a voyeuristic journey into isolation and human connection in this digitized age. But fear not, this isn't a Shakespearean tragedy. Amid all its light-heartedness, a fairy does indeed emerge from the shadows. But is she an angel to the rescue, or does she bring about unintentional mishaps? Come and find out!

The cast will feature Xiaoxiao Sun, Kristina Del Mar, and Ronit Asheri. The creative team will include Stage Manager and Sound Designer Kyle Daniels, Set Designer Joyce He, Lighting Designer Em Stripling, and Costume Designer Sam Connor.

Jing Ma

(Playwright/Director) is a screenwriter, director, producer, and visual storyteller. Originally from Shanghai, China, she relocated to the United States at the age of sixteen in search of artistic freedom. Prior to dedicating herself fully to her own projects, Jing had the privilege of collaborating with many seasoned industry professionals within both the commercial film and music industries. Her creative works explore themes of death, guilt, and political repression, often weaving these heavy topics into dark comedies that aim to spark thought and challenge perspectives. Jing's previous short films have enjoyed screenings in Philadelphia and New York City. Currently, she is devoted to working on the third draft of her screenplay for a feature-length political thriller.

451°F Productions

with bases in New York and Sydney, Australia, is currently expanding its reach. Our company is committed to the creation of distinctive theatrical and screen productions, telling stories that are both unique and universal, allowing us to truly connect with our audiences. At present, we're wrapping up post-production on a captivating sci-fi/drama short film. Simultaneously, we are engaged in the pre-production and developmental stages for two additional short films as well as a feature-length movie.




