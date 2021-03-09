WHAM to Host Discussion with Author Anne Kim

This Wednesday, March 10th, at 7pm, meet the 2020 winner of the Stephan Russo Book Prize for Social Justice, Anne Kim. Ms. Kim has written a fascinating book, "Abandoned: America's Lost Youth and the Crisis of Disconnection," where she examines the serious and overwhelming situation our young adults face today.

For the majority of young adults, the transition to independence is a time of excitement and possibility. But 4.5 million young people-or a stunning 11.5 percent of youth aged sixteen to twenty-four-experience entry into adulthood as abrupt abandonment, a time of disconnection from school, work, and family. This Wednesday night at 7:00pm Goddard Riverside Community Center and WHAM (Women History Artist Month) are hosting a discussion with author Anne Kim to explore this relevant and troubling topic.

The Stephan Russo Prize for Social Justice celebrates the power of the written word to create change in the name of justice for all people-a value shared by Goddard Riverside and its longtime partners in the publishing community. Goddard Riverside just last year added a children's nonfiction prize as well in partnership with the Children's Book Council.

There is no fee for this event. Contributions are welcome and will help support Goddard Riverside's 27 programs supporting Social Justice. Explore the educational and opportunity divide for youth in America, the causes and the next steps.

To reserve your free ticket for Anne Kim's book event, please go to: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E165152&id=171

Every March during Women's History Month, Goddard Riverside's Community Arts Program hosts an exciting month-long arts festival celebrating female artists and perspectives. All events are also written, directed, performed, or produced by women. This year, for the first time ever, the W.H.A.M. festival will go virtual. This month, more than 110+ women artists will be featured in events covering theater, music, dance, comedy, poetry, films, and more.

"The WHAM festival is such an integral part of the Community Arts Program, and we weren't going to allow the circumstance to stop us from celebrating the work of all these talented female artists," said Community Arts Program Manager Amanda Hopper. "Showcasing female artistic voices, in this case author Anne Kim really exemplifies Goddard Riverside's commitment to investing in our people, social justice, and delivering art to the community, which is so necessary in these uncertain times."

To find out more about the month-long WHAM festival, visit our website at https://goddard.org/wham/.