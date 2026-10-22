WE'LL SEE Extended at The Public Theater
The world premiere features Maryann Plunkett, Jay O.
The world premiere production of WE'LL SEE, written and directed by Tony Award winner Richard Nelson, will now run through Sunday, November 29 following a one-week extension, with an official opening night on the day the show takes place—Tuesday, November 3.
Performances will begin in The Public's Barbaralee Theater on Sunday, October 25 with a Joseph Papp Free Performance.
The beloved Apple Family will once again grace The Public's stage with timely conversation around the dinner table for the first time since 2013. After three recent presentations on Zoom over the course of the pandemic, the latest installment will take place on the eve of the 2026 midterm elections.
The latest in Richard Nelson's The Rhinebeck Panorama, his acclaimed 12-play series about three families in Rhinebeck, New York, WE'LL SEE follows the Apple family on midterm election day, November 3, 2026. The Apples are anxious, looking for a way to get through the night. They gather at Barbara's for a family dinner. They tell stories, catch up, laugh, make fun of themselves, eat, sing, and talk about their lives and the incidental moments of their day, while asking themselves a question: “Do we define ourselves by what we are not, by what we hate?”
“It's a rare and moving experience to work again with these wonderful actors, on this journey that began 16 years ago,” shares Rhinebeck Panorama playwright and director Richard Nelson. “We last met the Apple Family on Zoom during the pandemic. Today we find them, like ourselves, in uncharted territory, confused, upset, lost, asking, as always, what have we become?”
Reprising their roles as the Apple family, WE'LL SEE features Sally Murphy (Jane), Maryann Plunkett (Barbara), Laila Robins (Marian), and Jay O. Sanders (Richard). Yvonne Woods (Yvonne) joins this iteration as Richard's partner.
The Public's production of WE'LL SEE features scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, and sound design and composition by Scott Lehrer. Nicole Caroselli is the production stage manager and Molly Foy is the stage manager.
The Public will also host THE SHAPE OF OUR TIME, a weekend of three special events celebrating Richard Nelson's extraordinary body of work. All events are free and open to all, November 4, 6, and 9. View schedule and learn more publictheater.org.
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