WATCH: Livestream No Exit Theatre Collective's Abridged HAMLET Tonight at 7 p.m. ET on BroadwayWorld

No Exit Theatre Collective (NETC) will present an abridged reading of William Shakespeare's HAMLET tonight as the third installment in their live-streamed Fortnightly Reading Series. HAMLET will be performed tonight, May 29th at 7 p.m. ET.

No Exit Theatre Collective was founded by co-artistic director Ben Natan to give artists a space to work on their craft during the pandemic.

To support the artists involved in NETC's readings, they have set up a virtual tip jar, where funds raised during the week of a reading will be equally distributed amongst the artists involved in that particular production. On off-weeks, the funds from the tip jar will go towards supporting the collective; including securing rights to shows, upgrading streaming capabilities, and expanding their team. You can contribute to NETC and their artists on Venmo, @NoExit-TC.

Watch No Exit Theatre Collective's live-streamed reading of HAMLET here at 7 p.m. ET.

NETC started out with an idea - a live-streamed reading series, every two weeks, of public domain and new plays. In addition to tonight's HAMLET, NETC has already presented abridged readings of Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler and Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HAMLET, abridged is adapted from Shakespeare by Kevin Kantor, Samual Cheeseman, and Bianca Phipps and directed by Ben Natan, co-artistic director. The cast will feature Claire Tumey (Q2, A New Musical) as Hamlet, Arin Edelstein (Much Ado, Shakespeare To Go) as Horatio, Caitlyn McCain (As You Like It, Match:Lit) as Ophelia, Meagan Sisler (Of The Sea, Dixon Place) as Laertes, Courtney Silber as Polonious/Player, Nicole Pelini (August Osage County, FAU) as Gertrude/Player, RJ Christian (Little Shop of Horrors, Tisch New Theatre) as Claudius/Ghost/Player, Henry Sheeran (Titus Andronicus, Shakespeare Theatre of NJ) as "Rosenstern"/Gravedigger, Heidi Tolson (Trial of Mrs. Surratt, Wandering Theatre Co.) as Ensemble, Swing: Renae Raymond (Threepenny Opera, RVCC). Technical Directed by Zeynep Akca, co-artistic director.

