Video: Watch Quiet Light's SOUND CHECK AT THE CHERRY LANE THEATRE Performance

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Quiet Light (AKA Riya Mahesh) has been revealed as the newest performer for the “Sound Check at Cherry Lane Theatre” video series—watch the session!

Hailing from Dallas, Mahesh first arrived on the scene with her 2020 self-titled debut EP, Quiet Light. The project kicked off a run of independent, self-produced records.

Her latest project Blue Angel Sparkling Silver 2 (the sequel to 2023's Blue Angel Sparkling Silver) was recently released. She’s been co-signed by Iggy Pop and provided support for Cameron Winter, Erika de Casier, Nilufer Yanya and Chanel Beads on tour. This fall, she’ll be embarking on a headline tour across Europe, with stops in London, Berlin, Madrid, Copenhagen and more.

Quiet Light’s Sound Check features “New Girls” and “You Say I Love You” from Blue Angel Sparkling Silver 2, along with “Love 90” from 2024’s Going Nowhere.

The performance is directed by Diana Silvers. Hailed by Cultured Magazine as a “Gen Z Renaissance Woman,” the multitalented Silvers continues to showcase her versatility as an artist. Past acting credits include Booksmart, Ma and Space Force, while her debut record, From Another Room, came out last fall.

Produced by A24, A24 Music, GILBARA and Cherry Lane Theatre, these intimate Sound Check sessions are recorded on the iconic Cherry Lane stage and showcase a diverse lineup of groundbreaking artists in a stripped-back setting. Launched with performances from Tame Impala, Blood Orange, Grace Ives, Annabelle Dinda and more, all Sound Check installments air on A24’s YouTube channel.

Purchased in 2023, the 166-seat theatre has undergone a multi-year renovation with all of its technical equipment updated; new seating, film projector and screen installed and the lobby upgraded. As it was once a beloved dining destination, a new addition to the space brings back that tradition with Wild Cherry, a new bar restaurant from Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, the team behind Frenchette, Le Rock, and Le Veau d’Or, who were named Outstanding Restaurateur by the James Beard Awards. The theatre’s iconic stage and historic details remain intact.

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