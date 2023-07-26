Video: Watch HAMILTON Tour Cast Members Little Town & D. Jerome Perform 'Dear Theodosia' Mashup

Click Here for More on Hamilton

Hamilton cast members Keenan D. Washington (Little Town) and D. Jerome have released a visual tribute to Hamilton and closing of The First National Tour, 'Angelica Tour'.

In this Dear Theodosia mashup, Little Town and D. Jerome weave the classic Hamilton track with songs by Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder.

The Angelica Tour opened in San Francisco, CA in 2017 and closed in San Juan, Puerto Rico in 2023.

Watch below!