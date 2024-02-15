Video: Watch Ali Ewoldt And Garth Kravits In The Musical Short Film THE HUMMINGBIRD RITE OF SPRING

Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miz) and Garth Kravits (The Drowsy Chaperone, Getting' the Band Back Together) share the screen in this sweet story of avian love, in 'The Hummingbird Rite of Spring'. Music and Lyrics by Writer/Composer LW Lucas Hasten.

Watch below!

Produced by Hasten in collaboration with cut&dry films. Directed and Edited by Garth Kravits (The Annex, The Writer, Hide and Seek, When the World Was Young w/ Bev's Girl Films)

Director of Photography: Jason Chew. Hair/Make-up: Dorothy Bhadra. Camera Assistant: Fengze Liang. Production Assistant: Anastasia Shulgina Recorded at Little Pioneer Cider House Recording. Engineer: Craig Levy. Rehearsal Pianist: Nissa Kahle.