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Video: Phoebe Bridgers Performs at Cherry Lane Theatre in SOUND CHECK Series

These intimate performances include songs from her latest album, Lost Weekend, as well an acoustic version of PRIMETIME’s original song “On Video.”

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The Sound Check at Cherry Lane Theatre series continues with a special three-song performance from Phoebe Bridgers in collaboration with acclaimed PRIMETIME director Lance Oppenheim. Bridgers makes her acting debut in the film. These intimate performances include songs from her latest album, Lost Weekend, as well an acoustic version of PRIMETIME’s original song “On Video.”

Shot in the cozy West Village theater following three sold-out nights at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center arena, as part of her sold-out global The Lost Tour, Bridgers reunited with her boygenius bandmates Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus as well as long-time producer Ethan Gruska for this exclusive performance. The GRAMMY-winning trio last performed together in front of cameras for Saturday Night Live in November 2023.

Produced by A24, A24 Music, and Cherry Lane Theatre, these intimate Sound Check sessions are recorded on the Cherry Lane stage and showcase a diverse lineup of artists in a stripped-back setting.



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