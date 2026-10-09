Video: Phoebe Bridgers Performs at Cherry Lane Theatre in SOUND CHECK Series

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The Sound Check at Cherry Lane Theatre series continues with a special three-song performance from Phoebe Bridgers in collaboration with acclaimed PRIMETIME director Lance Oppenheim. Bridgers makes her acting debut in the film. These intimate performances include songs from her latest album, Lost Weekend, as well an acoustic version of PRIMETIME’s original song “On Video.”

Shot in the cozy West Village theater following three sold-out nights at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center arena, as part of her sold-out global The Lost Tour, Bridgers reunited with her boygenius bandmates Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus as well as long-time producer Ethan Gruska for this exclusive performance. The GRAMMY-winning trio last performed together in front of cameras for Saturday Night Live in November 2023.

Produced by A24, A24 Music, and Cherry Lane Theatre, these intimate Sound Check sessions are recorded on the Cherry Lane stage and showcase a diverse lineup of artists in a stripped-back setting.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 12 Hrs 40 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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