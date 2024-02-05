Video: Get a First Listen to the Opening Scene of THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY

Get a first listen of the opening scene from The Tempest: A Surround Sound Odyssey below!

The Tempest: A Surround Sound Odyssey is available to stream from Friday, February 16 through Friday, March 1. Knock at the Gate will also host two zoom talkbacks led by the journalist and host of the popular Shakespeare’s Shadows podcast Emily Rome on Friday, February 16 at 10 PM ET for opening night ticket holders only and Saturday, February 24 at 7 PM ET for any ticket holders in the run thus far.



Tickets for the stream are $9.99 and are available for purchase at Click Here. The broadcast is available worldwide on all internet connected devices with a dimmable screen and a pair of headphones. Audiences will receive a link and password to access the listening portal prior to the broadcast.



“I’ve been eagerly following Knock at the Gate’s latest developments and am looking forward to leading this talented cast and creative team of The Tempest in discussions that will deepen the audience’s experience of this distinctively immersive production,” said journalist and talkback host Emily Rome.



Emily Rome (she/her) is an educator and a journalist with bylines in the Los Angeles Times, Entertainment Weekly, The Hollywood Reporter, io9, Inverse, and Vanity Fair. Currently based in Boston, Emily recently earned a master’s degree at the University of Birmingham’s Shakespeare Institute in Stratford-upon-Avon. Her podcast, Shakespeare’s Shadows, delves into a single Shakespeare character in each episode, weaving together interviews with actors and academics.



"Ope thine ear." The Tempest: A Surround Sound Odyssey is a brave new hi fi 3D audio experience from immersive audio creators Knock at the Gate, designed for anywhere in the dark on a pair of headphones. Following the company's critically acclaimed smash hit streaming events Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment and Caesar: A Surround Sound Experiment, Knock at the Gate's third virtual audio-only production immerses listeners deeper than did ever plummet sound into the heart of Shakespeare’s tale of magic and miracles and the mysterious depths and shores of an enchanted island where a vengeful sorcerer is conjuring his final spell.



The cast includes Hale Appleman (SyFy's “The Magicians,” FX's “American Horror Story”) as ‘Ariel,’ Tony® and Grammy® Award nominee Emily Skeggs (Broadway's Fun Home) as ‘Miranda,’ Joel de la Fuente (Amazon's The Man in the High Castle) as ‘Prospero,’ and Derek Wilson (Amazon's “Gen V,” Hulu's “Future Man”) as ‘Caliban.’ Rounding out the cast are Michael Daly, Sean Hudock, Greg Jackson, Maurice Jones, Raphael Nash Thomspon, Shane Taylor, Patrick Toon.



Soundscape is by Leigh Roberts. Associate Sound Designer is Kristina Tevdoradze. Sound Editor and Associate Sound Designer is Rider Q Stanton. Production Coordinator is Denise Cardarelli. Adapted & Directed by Joseph Discher.



The production is made possible thanks to generous support from former New Jersey Governor the Honorable Thomas H. Kean and the S. Dillard and Adrienne Kirby Family Philanthropic Fund as well as Chris D. Schmidt, David Skinner and donors and fans from all over the world who contributed to a successful Kickstarter crowdsourcing campaign earlier this year.

Virtual seating takes place each night of the run February 16 through March 1. Streams begin at 8:00 PM ET and are available for 72 hours following.



