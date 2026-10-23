Video: GOING BACHARACH Cast Performs on Good Day New York
Adrian Galante, Hilary Kole, Meecah, and John Pagano brought Bacharach's classic to television audiences.
This morning the cast of “Going Bacharach: The Songs of an Icon" — Adrian Galante, Hilary Kole, Meecah, John Pagano — stopped by Fox5 Studio for a special, live performance of the Burt Bacharach classic “What the World Needs Now Is Love.” Watch the video!
Who in this world doesn't have a favorite Burt Bacharach song? Fresh off smash-hit, critically acclaimed engagements in New York and Chicago last season, Going Bacharach is sweeping back into town for an encore run. This sleek and classy production is a celebration of the master who composed the soundtrack for a generation. Backed by a world class five-piece band, three powerhouse vocalists take you on a soulful and sophisticated musical journey through that distinctive Bacharach sound.
Reimagined with fresh, joyful, and illuminating new arrangements by Australian jazz sensation Adrian Galante, experience the Bacharach classics you love — “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head,” “That's What Friends Are For,” “I'll Never Fall In Love Again,” “What's New Pussycat?,” “Alfie,” “Promises, Promises,” “Always Something There To Remind Me,” “Close To You,” “The Look Of Love,” “Do You Know The Way To San Jose?,” and more — as you've never heard them before.
Tony and Olivier Award winner David Zippel (City of Angels, Disney's Hercules), directs an ensemble of vocalists including Hilary Kole (Our Sinatra), Ava Locknar (Chicago company of Going Bacharach), Meecah (Hamilton), John Pagano (Burt Bacharach's personally-selected male lead vocalist for 26 years), Julia Danielle Smulson (winner, International Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition), Alyssa Wray (“American Idol”); and Going Bacharach's co-creator Adrian Galante at the piano and clarinet leading a sizzling 5-piece band. Going Bacharach's vocalists will perform on a rotating schedule.
The acclaimed musical revue, Going Bacharach: The Songs of an Icon, returns Off-Broadway to The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater (10 West 64th Street, NYC) in a limited engagement, now playing through November 29. Tickets for Going Bacharach are now on sale at GoingBacharach.com or by calling the Box Office at (212) 912-2618.
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