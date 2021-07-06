Vendors & Fans Unite for PLACES PLEASE! BROADWAY'S BACK Virtual Shopping Celebration

After more than 16 months without live theatre, a group of Broadway vendors along with members of Broadway Makers Alliance are bringing the community together for the most anticipated event all year - PLACES PLEASE! BROADWAY'S BACK!

On Sunday, July 25, 2021, beginning at 4pm EDT, theatre fans from across the country with unite with Broadway vendors for a virtual shopping celebration like no other.

This one-night only, virtual shopping experience is a celebration of Broadway's return connecting theatre enthusiasts to some of the top Broadway vendors who create the most sought-out Broadway gifts and theatre souvenirs.

"We wanted to create a place where theatre fans could shop at any time for Broadway themed items made by all the talented makers and vendors" says Andrea Koehler Broadway Maker's Alliance Co-Founder.

Broadway Up Close's Tim Dolan will guide fans through the marketplace as he shares some behind the scenes stories and tests your knowledge with some Broadway Trivia. Along your journey through the marketplace, fans can engage with vendors for a personalized one on one shopping experience, chat real time, in text or video, and ask their favorite makers all the questions behind their fandom items they love so much. As you return to the marketplace, you will find special guest podcasters Rye the News Guy and Beltline to Broadway's Lauren Van Hemert for an extra special industry hour of hot topics. You never know who may just pop in to join the conversation.

"Part of the joy of being a vendor is getting to talk to the fans, share their joy, see their reactions and just talk Anything Broadway, By Broadway" says Michael T. Clarkston owner of Broadway Bazaar and the Executive Producer of Places Please: Broadway's Back!

Broadway vendors include Beauty counter x Ryan, Broadway Bazaar, Broadway Boxed Up, Broadway Dolls & Guys, Broadway Husbands, Broadway Memories, Broadway Up Close, Coloring Broadway, First Fittings, Ghost light Jewelry, Redesign Broadway, Stagedoor Boxes, Stagedoor Candles and Triple Threat Planner.

Additional details including vendors and special guests' appearances will be announced in the coming weeks.

There are a limited number of vendor spaces and sponsorship levels still available for anyone interested in joining us for the most anticipated event of the summer.

For more information on vending, sponsorship or to register for the free event https://www.broadwaymakersmarketplace.com or send an email to BroadwayMakersMarketplace@gmail.com.