Vangeline Theater Receives $10,000 Award From National Endowment For The Arts For The Slowest Wave

Vangeline Theater/ New York Butoh Institute has been approved for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support The Slowest Wave. This project combines butoh and neuroscience, culminating in a full-length choreographed piece for four dancers. Vangeline Theater's project is among 1,248 projects across America totaling $28,840,000 that were selected to receive this first round of fiscal year 2022 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects category.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects like this one from Vangeline Theater that help support the community's creative economy," said NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers. Vangeline Theater/ New York Butoh Institute in New York is among the arts organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts."

"We are grateful and overjoyed to receive this award from The National Endowment for the Arts," says Artistic Director and choreographer Vangeline. "One important precept in butoh is to "make the invisible visible." I cannot think of a better way to honor our beautiful yet mysterious art form."

The Slowest Wave will be informed by the brain-wave activity of butoh dancers. In combination with live performances, a series of lectures and demonstrations will be offered to educate the public about brain-wave activity and butoh. The Slowest Wave investigates the relationship between human consciousness and dance through the use of EEG and will create connections between dancers, scientists, and audiences in the US.

The Slowest Wave will premiere in the Fall of 2022 in New York City.