VIDEO: Virtual International Thespian Festival Presents Tribute to A CHORUS LINE

Jun. 25, 2020  

The Virtual International Thespian Festival has shared a video of their love letter to A Chorus Line through a touching tribute.



The Virtual International Thespian Festival took place in June, featuring adjudications, auditions, the inaugural International Thespian Excellence Awards Showcase (aka the ThespysTM), performances, workshops and masterclasses, and more.


