VIDEO: The Joyce Will Stream Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana's October 2019 Performance as Part of JoyceStream Series

In the Joyce's latest JoyceStream, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana reprises its electric October 2019 performance in a special digital presentation. With an international cast of world-class dancers including Fanny Ara, Emilio Ochando, Isaac Tovar, and guest artist Lucía Álvarez "La Piñona," the works come alive with accompaniment by guitarist José Manuel Alconchel, and singers Francisco "Yiyi" Orozco and Jesus de Utrera.

Tune in below!

Tablao Flamenco captures the energy of Andalusia and its famous tablao cafés. Here, performers create by instinct and improvisation while showcasing unbelievable technique. These cafes show flamenco at its most raw, creative, and authentic - and create living art through the organic interplay between dancers, musicians, and audience.

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana is dedicated to honoring the traditions of flamenco while expanding the art form in new directions. Stream the performance starting this Friday, June 26 at 7pm ET through Friday, July 3 at 10am ET. Then, join us for a special Artist Talkback Tuesday, June 30 at 7pm ET. Learn more about the company at flamencovivo.org.

