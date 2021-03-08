VIDEO: Seth Sikes Collaborates With David Cromer and Eamon Foley for 'Home'

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

To mark the one-year closure of Broadway due to Covid, singer Seth Sikes has collaborated with director David Cromer and Choreographer Eamon Foley to release his latest music video. Home is a love letter to the theater. The tune was written by Charles Strouse with lyrics by Susan Birkenhead for the musical Minsky's.

"For show people, the theatre is our home," Sikes said about his new video. "The anniversary of the Broadway shutdown drew me back to this song because it captures the nostalgia we feel about it. Our spirits need lifting and we desperately need the theatre to return."

The Home video will serve as a fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway. Born out of one pandemic more than 30 years ago and still on the front lines during a second, Broadway Cares is helping provide groceries and medication, health care and hope to those affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other life-threatening illnesses.

Watch below:

Fundraising link:

https://donate.broadwaycares.org/sethsikeshome

Home is the latest video from Sikes who, throughout 2020, created a series of colorful, upbeat videos which spoofed Covid life and mask safety in Manhattan and on Fire Island. All of his videos went viral.

Home was directed by Tony-Award winner David Cromer who is also a current Tony-nominee for The Home Inside and was choreographed and edited by Eamon Foley.

Seth Sikes's next video, spoofing Liza Minnelli's classic Ring Them Bells, will be featured in Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration on the streaming platform Stellar on March 12 through 14.

Sikes is one of New York City's most popular nightclub singers. Prior to the Covid crisis, he had been performing sold-out club appearances in Manhattan clubs and in other cities. Sikes's critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a Broadway World Award), Liza Minnelli and Bernadette Peters are a consistent draw for audiences. The hardworking Sikes, a native of Texas, was also Associate Director of the multiple Tony-award winning musical The Band's Visit.

Sikes is scheduled to perform his latest show Seth Sikes Sings the '20s! at Feinstein's/54 Belowon Wednesday, October 20 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available at:

https://54below.com/events/seth-sikes-sings-the-20s/

"Home" Video Credits:

Directed by David Cromer

Choreographed and Edited by Eamon Foley

Mixed by Daniel Kluger

Cast:

Seth Sikes

Ahmad Simmons

Kellie Drobnick

Glen Kelly (piano)

Music Coordinator: John Albert Harris

Vocalists: Branden James, Francesca Bavaro

Filmed at the historic Connelly Theater in New York City's East Village.