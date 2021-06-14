VIDEO: Marty Thomas and Marissa Rosen Release 'Somewhere That's Part of Your World'

Broadway luminaries Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanadu, The Secret Garden) & Marissa Rosen (Kristin Chenoweth: For The Girls), have released a new musical theater mashup pairing The Little Mermaid with Little Shop of Horrors. "Alan Menken and Howard Ashman wrote iconic musicals with songs that have shaped the course of not only contemporary theater, but the soundtracks of our lives." Said Thomas. Arguably the title tracks of each film, "Part of Your World" and "Somewhere That's Green" are eerily similar in both melody and orchestration. "Taking the two songs and finding the common through-line only seemed natural," says Rosen. This mashup is a follow-up release to their debut duet record "The Award Winning Holiday Album", also on Candy Cane Records. Their latest single is available now on iTunes and all streaming media platforms. Marty and Marissa just released the music video for the song today which you can watch below!

Marty and Marissa are widely known as Broadway best friends and have been performing together for over ten years. They are often adding harmonies together, to prominent projects in the cabaret/concert world and in the recording studio. Last year they were heard on Jessica Vosk's debut album "Wild And Free" on Broadway Records. They met performing in the off-Broadway musical "The Big Gay Italian Wedding" and parlayed their natural report into a very successful nightclub act. Their music, much like their live cabaret act, pairs comedy with music and dares to offer a smile and a positive outlook on life.

"Somewhere That's Part of your world," was produced by Thomas and Yasuhiko Fukuoka, with vocal arrangements by both Marty and Marissa. The artwork was provided by popular Instagram cartoonist @slightlywobbly. Follow Marty and Marissa on Instagram @MartyandMarissa.

Marissa Rosen is a born & raised New Yorker most recently seen making her Broadway debut in For the Girls with the amazing Kristin Chenoweth! She can also be heard on the newly released album The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show.

Off-Broadway: R.R.R.E.D., The Marvelous Wonderettes, My Big Gay Italian Wedding, Tony & Tina's Wedding. Regional/International/Tours: A Taste of Things to Come, Jawbreaker, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Grease, Legally Blonde, Bare, & Into the Woods. She can be found singing & touring the country with Kristin & Jessica Vosk. Marissa works as a recording artist & backup singer/arranger for NYC & Nashville's finest. She has had the great privilege of singing backup for Shoshana Bean, Patti LuPone, Betty Buckley, Frankie Grande & Lillias White to name a few. Marissa can be seen dancing alongside Anne Hathaway on the hit Amazon Prime series Modern Love, as well as Monk with Tony Shalhoub & if you squint real small, you can see her causing a ruckus with Lindsey Lohan in Just my Luck. She is a proud cast member of Marty Thomas Presents DIVA, along with Marty & some of the most talented ladies in NYC. Marissa is a huge advocate for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, where she is proud to have raised over $50,000 in her fundraising efforts. Marissa is so thrilled to be spreading holiday cheer with Marty.

For my grandpa, forever in the front row. Follow along for shenanigans on Instagram & Twitter: @themarissarosen & read more at www.marissarosen.com.

Marty Thomas is a recording artist and an actor who made his Broadway debut at age 11 as Colin in THE SECRET GARDEN. He also appeared on Broadway in WICKED and XANADU. He was named Mr. Broadway 2008 and was a 1992 Ed McMahons Junior Vocalist Star Search Champion beating a then-unknown Britney Spears. He has appeared off-Broadway in MY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING, PAGEANT and A LOSS OF ROSES. He was featured in the film BIG GAY MUSICAL, plays Damon' on TWO BROKE GIRLS (CBS), and Charlie on GRACE & FRANKIE (Netflix). He toured internationally with many theatrical productions as well as the famed Queen Esther Marrow & THE HARLEM GOSPEL SINGERS. He is a vocal arranger, producer, and backup vocalist who has sung with the likes of Billy Porter, Grace Jones, Patti LaBelle, Jennifer Holliday, Stephanie Mills, Debbie Gibson, Martha Wash, Barry Manilow, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, and many more. Marty is a renowned performer, director, and producer in the New York cabaret and concert scene. His show Marty Thomas PRESENTS DIVA has toured nationally and performed weekly in New York residence for 8 years. Marty produces and directs the Miss New York Scholarship Competition and trains women for the Miss America Scholarship Competition year-round. He is an outspoken feminist and human rights enthusiast who has produced events and performed in events to raise thousands of dollars for charities throughout his career. Some of his favorite charities include Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Actors Fund, New Alternatives, The Ali Forney Center, The African Children's Choir, and the Phyllis Newman's Women's Health Initiative. His latest album, Slow Dancing with a Boy was released to Broadway Records on December 6, 2019, hitting number 19 on the iTunes pop charts upon its release. Follow on Instagram @martythomaslovesyou, Twitter @martythomasbway, and read more at www.martythomas.com.