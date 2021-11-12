VIDEO: KRISTIN'S KORNER Chats With Dale Merrill

In Kristin's Korner, join Kristin Huffman- Artistic Director of New Paradigm Theatre and Broadway Veteran (Broadway: "Company" as Sarah- flute, sax and piccolo) as she interviews directors, teachers, real estate agents, casting directors, producers, tax consultants, lawyers, actors, and more professionals who will discuss changes and challenges in the entertainment business.

"I wanted to address all the things I wish I had known about transitioning into the real world before I stepped out of my own little "korner" says Huffman, "and since I am also a teacher, I thought an educational and fun interview series would help other folks who might be thinking about this career."

Continuing her focus on educators, Kristin talks with the Dean of the Hartt School, Dale Merrill. He is currently the Dean and Professor of Dance at The Hartt School at the University of Hartford. Prior to joining Hartt, he was the Dean of the College of the Arts at Cal State Fullerton. Prior to joining CSUF, Merrill created a highly competitive dance department and was instrumental in the formation of the College of Performing Arts at Chapman University, where he served as Dean. His former Chapman students include So You Think You Can Dance contestants Katee Shean and Stephen Boss, aka "Twitch". Other former students are now performing with the National Touring Company of Wicked, Cirque du Soleil, and the modern dance companies Momix, Shen Wei Dance Arts, Diavolo Dance, and Backhausdance. Dean Merrill was one of the founding members and Artistic Director of Spectrum Dance Theater, a professional dance company and community arts organization in Seattle. Dean Merrill directed and re-staged works by noted choreographers such as Ann Reinking, Margo Sappington, Dwight Rhoden, Lar Lubovitch, Daniel Ezralow, and Lynne Taylor-Corbett.

Dean Merrill has over 25 years of choreographic and teaching credits, including numerous original works, musical theater productions, and a public television special. He has been a guest teacher for Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Backhausdance, Anaheim Ballet, and Cornish College of the Arts. Dean Merrill currently serves as a site-evaluator for accreditation for the National Association of Schools of Dance and serves as a member of the Visual and Performing Arts Standards Advisory Committee for the California State Board of Education.

Watch the full episode below!