VIDEO: Jenn Colella Recites the Manifesto for Boundless Theater Ahead of Gala

Creative Point-On released today a video of Boundless Theater Ambassador Jenn Colella reciting the manifesto for Boundless Theater (A Stage Without Borders) ahead of their inaugural gala being held tonight, Monday, March 21st at LUXUNY Atelier at Bryant Park Studios (80 West 40th Street).

As previously announced, the Boundless Theater Gala will by hosted by actor, writer, filmmaker, transgender activist, and Boundless Theater Ambassador Pooya Mohseni. The evening will also feature Boundless Theater's additional Ambassadors: Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella, and screen star Jacopo Rampini. Performances include a musical act by singer-songwriter Hadiza Dockeray and an excerpt from David James Parr's anthology play Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting, featuring a cast including Robert Driemeyer, Helen Farmer, Jamie Johnson, Shelly Ramoni, and Ashley Kristeen Vega. The night will also be the occasion to unveil, for the first time ever, the work of art that International artist Marco Gallotta has created and conceived, exclusively for Boundless Theater. The event will be catered by the exquisite Italian restaurant Etcetera Etcetera.



This Gala marks the debut of Boundless Theater (A Stage Without Borders), launching this Spring with their inaugural installation series Boundless Tuesdays, which also features performances by singer-songwriter Hadiza Dockeray and excerpts from David James Parr's anthology play Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting. Boundless Tuesdays will take place at The Duplex Cabaret Theatre Space (61 Christopher Street) on April 19, April 26, May 3, and May 10. Tickets, starting at $25, are now available



Boundless Theater (A Stage Without Borders) is a theatrical installation series returning the spotlight to the underground scene of the performing arts by presenting exclusively curated, boutique performances from indie playwrights, actors, musicians, and dancers in unconventional spaces, starting from speakeasy-styled cabaret locations throughout New York City.



For more information, please visit BoundlessTheater.com.



Eleanor Rigby is Waiting (24 strangers. 24 hours. 1 chance to connect) by award-winning author David James Parr is a kaleidoscopic romantic comedy-drama consisting of a mosaic of interconnected vignettes, exploring different shades of human emotion. A boundless experience combined with an evocative live music performance by singer-songwriter Hadiza Dockeray invites the audience each night on a unique date with surprising characters and one chance to connect with an array of strangers, played by a group of versatile powerhouse actors in an interconnected portrait of love, lust, and longing in our modern world.



The show was initially inspired by the lyrics of the popular song by The Beatles: "Ah, look at all the lonely people. Where did they all come from?" Edward Albee famously got his cryptic title for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? from a bathroom mirror in a West Village restaurant where these words were scrawled. A central character in Parr's play similarly sees the phrase Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting written in lipstick on a bathroom mirror and begins to ruminate about its origin. Is it about loneliness? Is it about hope? And how long, exactly, can you keep a person waiting before they break?



For more information, and to purchase tickets, please visit BoundlessTheater.com.