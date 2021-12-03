VIDEO: First Look at Candace Bushnell in IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY?

Ahead of its opening on December 7, production video is now available for Is There Still Sex in the City? Is There Still Sex in the City?, written by and starring Candace Bushnell, marks her stage debut in the city that started it all. Audiences will experience Bushnell's saucy humor and spot-on insights into life, love, relationships, and hear stories about how a young woman reinvented her life and in the process created a cultural phenomenon.

Check out video below!

From her arrival in New York City alone with $20 in her pocket, to working her way up the ladder, to secrets behind the creation of SEX AND THE CITY and finding herself single again in her 50's ... the always provocative Candace Bushnell shares her fabulous philosophy through stories of fashion, literature, sex, and New York City, while pouring Cosmos in Manolos.

Is There Still Sex in the City? is directed by Lorin Latarro, and features scenic design by Anna Louizos; costume design by Lisa Zinni; lighting design by Travis McHale; sound design by Sadah Espii Proctor; and projection design by Caite Hevner.

Is There Still Sex in the City? is produced by Marc Johnston, Robyn Goodman, Alexander Fraser, Josh Fiedler, Segerstrom Center For The Arts, Julia Argyos, Blue Sky Events, Bucks County Playhouse, Sharon A. Carr, Iris Smith, and Viva! Diva! Can!.

Tickets start at $49. For complete details and to purchase tickets, please visit Telecharge.com or call 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400. The in-person box office for Is There Still Sex in the City? is now open.

All audience members are required to be fully vaccinated OR provide proof of a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours prior to performance or proof of a negative antigen test taken up to 6 hours prior to performance. All audience members visiting The Candi Bar at the D-Lounge are required to be fully vaccinated. Masks must be worn at all times in the building. There are no refunds once a ticket transaction has been completed. Exchanges due to health concerns will be available through Telecharge Customer Service or online up to two days prior to the ticketed performance, subject to availability.

For more information, please visit IsThereStillSexInTheCity.com or find the show on all social platforms at @IsThereStillSex.