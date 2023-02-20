United Solo to Present ANN AND ME: Or THE BIG BAD ABORTION PLAY in March

United Solo Theater Festival will present the premiere production of "Ann and Me: or The Big Bad Abortion Play", a solo play written and performed by Jessica Bashline and directed by Margaret M. Ledford on March 15, 2023 at 8:30PM at Theater Row Studios.

Jessica is a middle aged, middle income, mostly average white lady- who has had abortions. And those abortions led her to study the history of abortion in the United States- because she's a bit of a nerd. And then she wrote a really big play about Ann Lohman- an Abortionist in the 1800's and all around badass! And she thought that the abortion chapter of her life was closed, she was almost menopausal after all... But then came Dobbs. And Jessica realized that having written a play about the history of legal abortion in the United States made her an expert in a niche part of legal history that was all of a sudden very important. "Ann and Me: or The Big Bad Abortion" takes us on an interactive journey through time to empower and entertain.

"Ann and Me: or The Big Bad Abortion Play" was developed at American Theater Northwest in Bellingham Washington under the direction of Artistic Director, Evan Mueller. It was also a part of this year's Cold Read Festival at Syracuse Stage.

Jessica Bashline (Playwright & Performer): other plays include Wickedest Woman; The story of Ann Lohman, midwife and abortionist in the 1800's in NYC. Finalist, Scrap Mettle Arts Playwrights Festival, 1st Production January 2019 NYC, published by Next Stage Press. Garden of Memories: Runner Up W. Keith Hedrick Award at HRC Showcase Theater and Semi-Finalist, Trustus New Playwrights Festival. Jessica is also a director and producer. Jessica is a professor at the University of Miami.

Margaret M. Ledford (Director) is the Artistic Director of City Theatre in Miami. She has directed in the South Florida region, including Promethean Theatre, Palm Beach Dramaworks, GableStage, Florida Reparatory Theatre, Naked Stage, New Theatre, Mosaic Theatre, Caldwell Theatre Company, Florida Stage, Island City Stage, Thinking Cap Theatre.

Scheduled March 15th at 8:30PM at Theater Row Studios, tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225955®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Funitedsolo.org%2Fthe-annual-united-solo-theatre-festival-spring-2023%2Fann-and-me-or-the-big-bad-abortion-play%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or www.jessicabashline.com

For more information on "Ann and Me: or The Big Bad Abortion Play" go to www.jessicabashline.com