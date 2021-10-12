United Solo Theatre Festival to Return to New York This Month

United Solo, the world's largest solo theatre festival, will launch its new season at Theatre Row with a full slate of productions from across the globe. Performances will start Tuesday October 26th and run through Sunday November 21st, concluding with a closing Gala in honor of the outstanding group of solo artists, directors, writers, and theatre designers.

The fall lineup represents a broad spectrum of themes and styles, including productions that undertake the subject of the COVID crisis, classical dramas, comedies, autobiographical shows, dance and music pieces, and multimedia productions. In addition to new talents, the Festival will feature accomplished artists such as: Laurence Olivier Nominee Tara Hugo in "Who Goes There"; Grammy Nominee Milbre Birch in "Sometimes I Sing"; and New York Innovative Theatre Award Nominee Michelle Felice Hartley in "Life Encounters 2," as well as two past recipients of United Solo Festival awards, Elise Forier Edie, an author of "American Pain, and Lilly Dennis in "Chocoholic." The Festival will also feature "Five Minutes," a solo piece performed by Wendy Lane Bailey and directed by Omar Sangare, Founder of United Solo.

In over a decade, United Solo has presented more than one thousand solo shows in the heart of New York City's theatre district, and was recently included in the New York Times' fall theatre preview. "The show must go on with the audience. We've been waiting for this moment for too long," said Omar Sangare, Artistic Director of United Solo. "This year we welcome our audiences returning to our theatre with an excitement that has proved to be mutual - as we added additional presentations of numerous sold-out shows in our response to popular demand."

Theatre enthusiasts who will not be able to attend the Festival in New York may enjoy virtual offerings, which will be presented online. A new platform, United Solo Screen, will allow viewers from all around the world to engage with United Solo productions. Among the shows available for streaming are many of the Festival's current productions, as well as shows by alums and emerging artists.

A complete listing of showtimes and dates, as well as further information, can be found on United Solo's website, where audience members can purchase their tickets for in-person performances at Theatre Row, or subscribe to a virtual streaming of United Solo Screen.