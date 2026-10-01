UNREACHED THINGS to Make New York Debut at Circle Theatre Festival
Chris Mathis writes, directs, and stars alongside Chattanooga actor Cortney Warner in the intimate drama.
Chattanooga-based playwright and actor Chris Mathis will make his New York debut this fall with his original one-act play, Unreached Things, presented as part of the Circle Theatre Festival in Manhattan.
Written and directed by Mathis, Unreached Things is an intimate exploration of love, loss, memory, and the conversations left unfinished. Through the relationship between Quinn and Kai, the play examines the people, words, and moments we continue reaching for, even when they are no longer within our grasp.
Mathis will appear as Kai alongside Chattanooga actor Cortney Warner as Quinn.
'Unreached Things came from thinking about all the things we continue reaching for: the conversations we should have had, the things we wish we could take back, the people we loved, and the moments we can't return to,' Mathis said. 'Bringing this story to New York feels incredibly special. I'm excited to share a piece of the storytelling community that shaped me in Chattanooga with a new audience.'
The production marks another step in Mathis' work as a playwright. His first produced play, The Body, premiered in Chattanooga as part of the Next Exit Productions New Play Festival.
Unreached Things will receive six performances at the Circle Theatre Festival on October 28, November 1, November 2, November 8, November 9, and November 15, 2026.
Audience members purchasing tickets in support of Unreached Things should use the tracking code UNREACHED.
ABOUT CHRIS MATHIS
Chris Mathis is a Chattanooga-based playwright, actor, and director whose work centers emotionally honest, character-driven stories about relationships, identity, resilience, and human connection. Unreached Things marks his New York debut as a playwright and performer.
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