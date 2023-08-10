UNCLE VANYA Extended in Private Loft - Last Chance to See the Production

Tony and Olivier-winning OHenry Productions, in association with Dennis Trunfio, Rebecca Gold, and The Cohn Sisters, is thrilled to announce a final one-week extension of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya staged by rising-star director Jack Serio in a private loft in the Flatiron District. The encore engagement of the production, which originally opened on July 6, will now close on Sunday, September 3, 2023. A new block of tickets will go on sale at noon on Friday, August 11 at Click Here.

Tony-winner David Cromer as Vanya leads this production that features Will Brill as Astrov, Julia Chan as Yelena, Will Dagger as Telegin, Tony-nominee Marin Ireland as Sonya, Ann McDonough as Maria, two-time Drama Desk winner Thomas Jay Ryan as Serebryakov,and Virginia Wing as Marina. The ensemble includes Dario Ladani Sanchez (Yefim, understudy for Astrov/Telegin), Raquel Chavez (understudy for Sonya/Yelena/Yefim), Nat DeWolf (understudy for Vanya/Serebryakov), and Barbara Kingsley (understudy for Maria/Marina).

Uncle Vanya sees the lives of Sonya, her uncle, and a visiting doctor disrupted by the arrival of Sonya’s father, Professor Serebryakov, and his restless new wife, the beautiful Yelena. Using Paul Schmidt's “warm, seamless, and contemporary” (The New York Times) translation, Serio stages a “fly-on-the-wall, hyper-intimate” (Forbes) new production of Chekhov’s masterpiece at a loft in the Flatiron District. Tony-winner David Cromer leads an all-star cast in a radical new staging that highlights the immediacy and profound humanity of Chekhov's enduring classic.

The creative team for Uncle Vanya includes Walt Spangler (scenic design), Ricky Reynoso (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Christopher Darbassie (sound design), Carrie Mossman (props design), Richard A. Hodge (stage manager), Nathan Malin (assistant stage manager), Taylor Williams (casting director), Cameron Kasky and Christian Palomares (associate producers), Wagner Johnson Productions (general manager), and Feast Creative (graphic design). David Manella at Loeb & Loeb LLP serves as Production Counsel.

Performances of Uncle Vanya will now take place through September 3, 2023, in a private loft on 19th & Broadway in Manhattan. The performance schedule is Thursdays through Tuesdays at 7:30pm with additional performances at 2pm on Sundays and no performance on August 12. The running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes with one intermission. Tickets, which start at $55, can be purchased at www.vanyanyc.com. $39 lottery tickets are available via TodayTix to each performance. Cancellation tickets are available on a first come, first served basis at Home Studios.

Uncle Vanya is pleased to partner with 2022 Tony Award Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, Broadway For All, as part of the Access For All initiative, which will provide students with subsidized $2 tickets to make theater accessible for all. Broadway For All will work with its partner organizations and school communities to ensure those who are priced-out are able to buy a ticket, and make a transaction as an art patron to a world-class production. Ticket buyers can participate in the “Buy One, Give One” program by adding Buy One, Give One tickets to their cart during checkout. For information on how to make a larger, tax deductible donation to the program or to Broadway For All at large, please visit Click Here.

The initial run of Uncle Vanya was supported by The Dennis & Victoria Ross Foundation.



About Jack Serio



Jack Serio (director) recently directed the acclaimed U.S. premiere of Rita Kalnejais’ This Beautiful Future at The Cherry Lane Theater. A New York TimesCritic’s Pick, the production transferred off-Broadway after a twice-extended, sold-out run at Theaterlab. Other recent credits include the world premieres of On Set With Theda Bara starring David Greenspan, written by Joey Merlo at The Brick, and Bernard Kops’ The Dark Outside at Theater for The New City. His work has been seen at Playwrights Horizons, Ars Nova, Clubbed Thumb, 59e59, Cherry Lane, Theaterlab, The Brick, Theater for the New City, and The Pearl Theater Company. He is the Development Associate for Aasif Mandvi’s Fat Mama Productions, a member of the 2019 Lincoln Center Directors Lab and the 2019-2021 SDC Foundation Observership Class. BFA: NYU. www.jackfserio.com



About OHenry Productions



OHenry Productions is a Tony and Olivier Award-winning New York-based production company founded in 2014 by Oliver Roth. Situated at the intersection of art and commerce, OHenry Productions is dedicated to promoting the world’s most vital voices on the world’s most distinguished stages. Its mission is to produce work that is as engaging as it is inspiring, and as challenging as it is entertaining. Producing credits include - Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along, Parade (Tony Award), A Doll's House, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, Slave Play, Burn This, and Sea Wall/A Life (Tony Nominations), The Inheritance (Tony Award ), Derren Brown: Secret, Head over Heels; West End: A Streetcar Named Desire, A Little Life, The Inheritance (Olivier Award), Herding Cats (Soho Theatre); Off-Broadway: Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, This Beautiful Future, Little Shop of Horrors, Invisible Thread; National Tour: Hundred Days, Escape to Margaritaville; Studio Recording: Witness Uganda; Upcoming: Lempicka, An Enemy of the People. http://ohenryproductions.com/