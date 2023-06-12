Troy Iwata And Jake Boyd to Lead Reading of New Brandon Monokian Play at The Tank's PrideFest

Troy Iwata (Dash & Lily, Be More Chill), Jake Boyd (Rock of Ages, Wicked), Hillary Wilson (Happy Yummy Chicken) and Gavin Earl Johnson will star in a developmental reading of playwright Brandon Monokian's new play Echo & Narcissus Blast Third Eye Blind Outside a Diner in New Jersey at 2AM. The reading will be a part of The Tank's PrideFest and will be directed by Jeremy Crittenden (Star Trek: Discovery, Paradise Square) and will feature live music from Sam Kwietniak. The reading will be produced by Dylan Adams and Laura Gold in association with The Tank.

The reading will be held on June 25 at 3pm at The Tank which is located at 312 W 36th St., New York, NY. Tickets are available at Click Here

The play follows two teenage boys in 1999 dealing with their closeted sexuality and a violent incident that will change them both forever. In 2012 and beyond, we see how the scars of their past define their present and future.

The reading at The Tank will be the play's third developmental reading, following readings at Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage and most recently at reading on June 13th as part of the Valdez Theatre Conference in Alaska, directed by Kalli Randall.

PrideFest 2023 at The Tank runs from June 16 - 25, featuring a variety of artists and performances and will highlight work that celebrates the queer community; addresses challenges that are faced as we strive for rights, representation and justice; and presents new ideas and perceptions on how we define ourselves individually, within our own community and in the global community at large. Whether through unity or discordance, these performances and discussions, workshops and forums, ought to shed light on the dynamic individuals and groups who make up the vibrant LGBTQIA+ community, and help us understand where we've come from, where we are, and where we can go. For more information on PrideFest, please visit https://thetanknyc.org/pridefest-2023