KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

Troy Iwata And Jake Boyd to Lead Reading of New Brandon Monokian Play at The Tank's PrideFest

The reading will be held on June 25 at 3pm at The Tank.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN at the Publ Photo 1 Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN
Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review Roundup: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy Photo 4 Reviews: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James

Troy Iwata And Jake Boyd to Lead Reading of New Brandon Monokian Play at The Tank's PrideFest

Troy Iwata (Dash & Lily, Be More Chill), Jake Boyd (Rock of Ages, Wicked), Hillary Wilson (Happy Yummy Chicken) and Gavin Earl Johnson will star in a developmental reading of playwright Brandon Monokian's new play Echo & Narcissus Blast Third Eye Blind Outside a Diner in New Jersey at 2AM. The reading will be a part of The Tank's PrideFest and will be directed by Jeremy Crittenden (Star Trek: Discovery, Paradise Square) and will feature live music from Sam Kwietniak. The reading will be produced by Dylan Adams and Laura Gold in association with The Tank.

The reading will be held on June 25 at 3pm at The Tank which is located at 312 W 36th St., New York, NY. Tickets are available at Click Here

The play follows two teenage boys in 1999 dealing with their closeted sexuality and a violent incident that will change them both forever. In 2012 and beyond, we see how the scars of their past define their present and future.

The reading at The Tank will be the play's third developmental reading, following readings at Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage and most recently at reading on June 13th as part of the Valdez Theatre Conference in Alaska, directed by Kalli Randall.

PrideFest 2023 at The Tank runs from June 16 - 25, featuring a variety of artists and performances and will highlight work that celebrates the queer community; addresses challenges that are faced as we strive for rights, representation and justice; and presents new ideas and perceptions on how we define ourselves individually, within our own community and in the global community at large. Whether through unity or discordance, these performances and discussions, workshops and forums, ought to shed light on the dynamic individuals and groups who make up the vibrant LGBTQIA+ community, and help us understand where we've come from, where we are, and where we can go. For more information on PrideFest, please visit https://thetanknyc.org/pridefest-2023




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Interview: Playwright Emma Sheanshang on Putting Her Personal Experiences Into THE FEARS Photo
Interview: Playwright Emma Sheanshang on Putting Her Personal Experiences Into THE FEARS

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with playwright Emma Sheanshang as she discusses her play The Fears, currently running at Off-Broadway at at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

2
Repertorio Español Reveals The Finalists and Reading Series of The 2023 Miranda Fam Photo
Repertorio Español Reveals The Finalists and Reading Series of The 2023 Miranda Family Voces Latinx Playwriting Competition

Repertorio Español announced the finalists of The 2023 Miranda Family Voces Latinx Playwriting Competition, an initiative to develop and promote Latinx/Latine plays that resonate with and accurately depict the Latinx/Latine experience by playwrights of all racial and national backgrounds.

3
WTFringe Lab 2023 and Jurassic Satellite to Present DINOSAUR ON THE MOON This Month Photo
WTFringe Lab 2023 and Jurassic Satellite to Present DINOSAUR ON THE MOON This Month

The WTFringe Lab 2023 will present Dinosaur on the Moon, a play created by the theater ensemble Jurassic Satellite.

4
LIFE IS DRAG, An Evening of Conversation and Performance Celebrating Pride Month, is Comin Photo
LIFE IS DRAG, An Evening of Conversation and Performance Celebrating Pride Month, is Coming to Symphony Space

Symphony Space will present Life Is Drag, in partnership with Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre and The Municipal Art Society of New York, on Thursday, June 15, at 7:30pm in Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: IN THE HEIGHTS' Olga Merediz Sings in Disney's PUPSTRUCTION Video Exclusive: IN THE HEIGHTS' Olga Merediz Sings in Disney's PUPSTRUCTION
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Samantha Soule & Daniel Talbott's Film Video
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Samantha Soule & Daniel Talbott's Film
LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical' Video
LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical'
Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical' Video
Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical'
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shylock and the Shakespeareans
New Ohio Theatre (6/01-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You