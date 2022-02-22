Trans Entertainment Guild Will Host All-Trans Readings of THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER

The Trans Entertainment Guild will host staged concert readings of the musical The Civility of Albert Cashier beginning May 5 at 7 PM, featuring an all-trans cast and creative team.

Learn more at https://transentertainmentguild.org/.

The Civility of Albert Cashier is a folk/Americana musical with book by GLAAD nominated writer Jay Paul Deratany, music by Joe Stevens and Keaton Wooden (lyrics by Stevens, Wooden, and Deratany). Detailing the life of Civil War soldier Albert DJ Cashier, who fought for the Union in over 40 engagements. At the end of his when he retires to the Soldiers and Sailors home in Saunemin, Illinois, a life-long secret is discovered. Albert was born Jennifer Hodgers.

Causing an uproar in his small Midwestern town, Albert is put on trial for impersonating a soldier, requiring his fellow brothers in arms to return after sixty years to recount their years of service and heroism.

Cashier received a developmental run from August 31, 2017 to October 15, 2017 on Stage 773 in Chicago, after receiving workshops at The Chicago Musical Theater Festival at Victory Gardens, The Los Angeles LGBT Arts Center, and at the Marriott Theater in Chicago.

Cashier received high praise during its Chicago run, called "a gorgeous, noteworthy piece of theater that begs to be experienced" by Chicago Theatre Review, as well as being called "Flawlessly deployed," by NewCity Stage. The Chicago Tribune said it "Sings with real heart and force. After winning Best New Musical at the Chicago Jeff Awards, Albert was invited to do a reading at the New York Musical Theatre Festival.