Tisch New Theatre to go Off-Broadway with AMELIE

Tisch New Theatre will return to the stage with "Amélie" at Theatre Row from April 7-10. Directed by Zoë Elizabeth Lillis, Produced by Marifé Quesada & Jadyn Buchanan, and Co-produced by Sasha R. Cohen, this stage adaptation tackles one question: What do you imagine? Tickets are only available to purchase for NYU students ($13) and faculty ($23).

"Amélie" follows a young girl who sets out to build her own life after growing up sheltered from the real world. When she moves to Paris and finds a world filled with anxiety, loneliness, and lost love, Amélie makes her dreams of little miracles a reality through anonymous good deeds for others. Along the way, she might even find the connections and care that transform her dreams from fantasy to truth.

"I think Amélie is relevant today for so many reasons. It's a story about a girl who has spent almost her entire life in solitude. We've all recently come out of a period of isolation due to the pandemic and have to relearn how to forge relationships. Right now, it may seem like the world is lacking a bit of kindness. So, we hope audiences who come to see our show will be immersed in Amélie's world - a place filled with care and love - and feel inspired to channel the same energy in our everyday lives," Lillis said.

Music by DANIEL MESSÉ Lyrics by DANIEL MESSÉ and Nathan Tysen Book by Craig Lucas Based on the motion picture Amélie written by JEAN-PIERRE JEUNET AND GUILLAUME LAURANT

Produced by Jadyn Buchanan and MARIFÉ QUESADA in association with TISCH NEW THEATRE Co-Produced by SASHA R. COHEN Scenic Design DELANEY TEEHAN and ZOË ELIZABETH LILLIS Costume Design PHI LE Lighting Design Andrew Wang Sound Design ADAM OLKIN Production Stage Manager DELANEY TEEHAN Production Manager GILLIAN GARCIA General Manager TONG ZHAO Associate Music Director SHANE TURNER Associate Directors ABRI BERG and NATALIE COLLAT Choreographed by ABIGAIL CURRAN and ANDREW FITZPATRICK Music Directed by TYLER ARLE Directed by ZOË ELIZABETH LILLIS

The cast includes: Senzel Ahmady, Nick Salem, Michael Ronca, Jillian Abaya, Maya Claridge, Olivia Ebel, Lily Soto, Steven Ishii, Charlie Uthgenannt, Kam Kampton, Jaylen Taylor, Kat Capili, Gia Ray, Adama Sall, and Nic Sylvester.

About Tisch New Theatre

Tisch New Theatre is an avenue for students to work in all facets of the theatre: performance, management, direction, production, and other technical and design aspects. TNT is committed to developing and presenting technically and ideologically ambitious works with the intent to teach, challenge, and synthesize the artistic efforts of the Tisch Community and NYU's undergraduate student body.

Educating, entertaining, and empowering artistic minds is at the heart of our mission, exemplified in our presentation of musical theatre as a tool of storytelling. Our organization empowers its young artists to hold leadership positions with the caliber of professionalism they will possess working in the industry. TNT prioritizes fostering artistic growth in all NYU students, offering a safe environment for learning and personal development.

To contact TNT, please email tischnewtheatre@gmail.com.