Timothy Nolan's THE SUGAR PLANT to be Presented At The Chain Summer One Act Festival

Present Tense Productions has announced that Timothy Nolan's THE SUGAR PLANT, directed by Saki Kawamura, will be part of the selected voices that make up this summer's Chain Theatre One Act Festival in the heart of midtown. Join THE SUGAR PLANT at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd Fl.) for a 'Mix-Tape' of short plays including comedies, dramas, and even new musicals that comprise this festival of New York City based playwrights telling their stories their way.

THE SUGAR PLANT is part of PROGRAM #1 and performs June 11 at 2pm, June 17 at 5pm and June 22 at 6:30pm. Show your support for the arts and join us for an exciting selection of performances created by the best independent artists at one of the top independent theatre venues in New York City.

THE SUGAR PLANT is about a woman who must choose between her art and her love. Tami is married to Michael and wants to continue being an expressionist painter. She met Michael, a teacher, at her first big opening and fell in love. But to stay married she will have to reveal things she vowed never to reveal. She must choose between the husband she loves and the work that keeps her alive. Her choice will tell her things about her work and her love that she may not want to learn.

Playwright Timothy Nolan is the author of the plays Acts of Contrition (Excellence in Playwriting award, New York International Fringe Festival), Stuck With Fred (ROAD Theater Company Los Angeles), E Minor Seventh (Jersey City Arts Center New Play Festival, 5th Ave Theater Company Special Mention), What Happened Was (NYTF Winterfest 2021), What's In A Name (Variations Theatre Group, Samuel French Critics' Choice award), The Way Out (FringeNYC Excellence in Acting award), and The Bull Ring (Samuel French Critics' Choice award). He is a member of The Actors Studio Playwrights/Directors Workshop and the Dramatists Guild.

Director Saki Kawamura has directed Mystic Pizza (Ogunquit Playhouse), A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits, Clue, Murder on the Orient Express (Paper Mill Playhouse), Joy (George Street Playhouse). She is the Associate Artistic Director of Ren Gyo Soh and holds an Directing MFA from The Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University.

TICKETS: Click Here

Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. Use Promo code SUGAR for discount tickets! Masks are not required but strongly encouraged.

CHAIN THEATRE is always seeking to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. Audiences can find investment in the work at the Chain, because the work is about them, no matter what it might be. It's a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspective.