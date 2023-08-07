Tim Venable's BABY FOOT to Premiere at Soho Repertory Theater

DEXTER ST. PRODUCTIONS will present the world premiere production of BABY FOOT directed by Tim Venable. BABY FOOT will play a two-week limited engagement at The Walkerspace at Off-Broadway’s Soho Repertory Theater (46 Walker St, New York, NY 10013). Performances begin Saturday, August 18, and continue through Saturday, September 2. Opening Night is Saturday, August 19 (7:30 p.m.). Tickets are $40 and available at Click Here. ​

It’s Blackie's first night in rehab trying to kick heroin, and it's the last night for Alexis after 90 days of treatment. Girl, Interrupted meets Before Sunrise, BABY FOOT is a long night's journey into day for two lonely, heartbroken junkies in that liminal space between hope and despair, doing everything they can to stay alive.

I’ve been clean and sober for almost twenty years, and it has been the most profound gift of my life, and so when I had the idea for the play, knew I had an obligation to write an honest, authentic story, and as a director, tell it in the most truthful, meaningful, and entertaining way. Over the course of the last year, I’ve been developing the play with Hope Lauren and Daniel Dorr, both brilliant artists and dear friends of mine, and their work is truly stunning.

I always hope that what I’m writing about will resonate with people, but you don’t know until you get the play in front of audiences, and so this last year we’ve been able to do two staged readings, at The Matrix Theatre in Los Angeles, and at the Black Box PAC in Englewood, NJ, and I’ve been absolutely blown away by the response.

The play resonates with audiences, and even for people who might nothave much experience with addiction or alcoholism, but who see in the characters the human struggle to find hope in times of profound uncertainty. - Writer/Director, Tim Venable

The production stars Hope Lauren (Pure O, The Republic of Sarah) as Alexis, stars Daniel Dorr (Pure O, Bill & Ted Face the Music) as Blackie, and stars Paul DeBoy (Bwy/National Tour: Mamma Mia! TV: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; The Good Fight; FBI: Most Wanted) as Fred.

The production features scenic design and props by Lily Guerin, costume design by Ileane Meltzer, and lighting/sound design by Leanna Keyes. Kyra Bowie is the stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

BABY FOOT plays the following regular schedule through Sunday, September 2: ​

​​ Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.

​​ Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. ​

​​ Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. ​

​​ Fridays at 7:30 p.m. ​

​​ Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. ​

​​ Sundays at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40 and are now available online at babyfootnyc.ticketleap.com or at the theater a half hour prior to performances.

Running Time: 90 mins

Website: www.babyfootnyc.com

TIM VENABLE

(Playwright/Director) is a writer/director/actor/producer. Other plays include The Beautiful People (Rogue Machine Theatre), Blue Roses, Crystal Gayle is a Beautiful Lady, Adolescent Salvation, Handwriting, American Brutus, and Front Foot Impossible. Screenplays: Singin’ the Blues - Finalist, ScreenCraft Drama Competition 2020; Pretty Good Year (feature); All Apologies (co-writer, pilot); Iowa (pilot); Brooklyn, Maybe (short film); Front Foot Impossible (short film). DIRECTING: Romeo and Juliet - Hollywood Fringe Festival; Mouse in a Jar & Petty Harbor by Martyna Majok - The Road Theatre (Staged Readings); Brooklyn, Maybe (short film, writer/director). ACTING: American Horror Story; Portland Stage Company, Shakespeare & Co., The Black Dahlia, Rogue Machine Theatre, The Antaeus Company, A Noise Within, Son of Semele Ensemble. TRAINING: Shakespeare & Co., Pig Iron Theatre; Company Member at The Antaeus Company. Improv, iOWest. Illinois State University: B.A. in Acting.