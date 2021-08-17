Tim Ruddy and Gina Costigan Lead THE LONG WET GRASS Audio Adaptation

Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (Artistic Director Kira Simring) will present an audio adaptation of Seamus Scanlon's The Long Wet Grass featuring voice performances by Tim Ruddy (The Seafarer, The Weir) and Gina Costigan (The Ferryman, Crackskull Row) available to stream beginning Monday August 23rd.

The Long Wet Grass is the second act in Scanlon's larger trilogy of plays entitled The McGowan Trilogy which chronicles the odyssey of fictional assassin Victor McGowan and his adversaries in Northern Ireland amidst the Troubles. Originally premiering in 2014 at the cell in Chelsea, the play went on to tour around New York, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Based on the second installment in Scanlon's The McGowan Trilogy, this audio adaptation follows Victor, a newly minted IRA officer, as he makes the decision to either pledge his love to "the cause" or to execute his childhood sweetheart. Featuring Tim Ruddy and Gina Costigan with direction by Associate Director of the cell, Brian Reager, this audio play invites audiences to enter the twisted mind of one of the most brilliant and terrifying characters to command the cell's stage.

Norah Scheinman* acts as Production Stage Manager and Ricardo Romaneiro provides sound design.

This audio play will be available via a private link on Monday, August 23rd. Ticket-buyers will have until Saturday, August 28 to stream the play. Tickets on sale now for $10 https://app.tickettailor.com/events/thecelltheatre/565775.