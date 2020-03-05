Tim Chiou, Samantha Quan and More to Star in MTC's POOR YELLA REDNECKS; Full Casting Announced

Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) have announced casting for the co-world premiere of Poor Yella Rednecks, written by Qui Nguyen (Vietgone) and directed by May Adrales (Vietgone).

The cast of Poor Yella Rednecks will include Tim Chiou ("Chicago PD"), Samantha Quan ("Elementary"), Maureen Sebastian ("Revolution"), Paco Tolson (Vietgone), Eugene Young (Revenge Song).

The show will begin previews Tuesday, May 12 prior to a Tuesday, June 2 opening night at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

Poor Yella Rednecks is co-commissioned and co-produced by South Coast Repertory and Manhattan Theatre Club.

The author of the acclaimed Vietgone returns to MTC with the second play of his autobiographical trilogy about an immigrant family's bumpy road to the American dream. Told from the mother's perspective, Poor Yella Rednecks is the story of a young family's attempt to put down roots in Arkansas, a place as different from Vietnam as it gets. The production, filled with infectious music and unexpected humor, will reunite Qui Nguyen with director May Adrales for the next chapter in this highly entertaining and moving tale.

The creative team for Poor Yella Rednecks will include Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Valérie Thérèse Bart (costume design), Lap Chi Chu (lighting design), Shane Rettig (original music & sound design), Jared Mezzocchi (projection design), Sean Cawelti (puppet designer/puppet director) and Kenny Seymour (music director and arranger).

New and renewing subscribers can join MTC's 2020-2020 season now by calling The MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050. For more information, please visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com.

