Tiger Brown, Kathy Liu & Mayte Natalio Join New York Theatre Barn's Hybrid Choreography Lab

New York Theatre Barn will present its first Choreography Lab of 2021,1 Show/3 Choreographers, on Wednesday, May 19th, at 7PM EST. Taking inspiration from theatrical television events, this lab will be streamed live from Broadway Dance Center in New York City. Now in it's 8th season, the lab is the only platform for choreographers and writers to collaborate on movements for new musicals during development.

In the 1 Show/3 Choreographers lab, 3 emerging choreographers who are passionate about the development of new musicals, will each work with an ensemble of dancers to create choreography from the never before staged musical The Lesson. Choreographers Tiger Brown, Kathy Liu, and Mayte Natalio will explore excerpts from the original musical written by Avi Amon, Nolan Doran (Head Over Heels), and Ty Defoe (Straight White Men), about a fantastical reimagining of a chance encounter between a revolutionary Beethoven and a more-established Mozart in Vienna in 1787. The company has partnered with Full Out Creative who will collaborate with the choreographers on filming their pieces.

Curated by Avital Asuleen, the lab will continue its commitment to a mentorship component created last season that pairs each choreographer with an established mentor choreographer. Mentors JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Harmony), Denis Jones (Tootsie, Honeymoon in Vegas), and Lorin Latarro (Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress) will meet with the three choreographers and writers to discuss an initial approach into the work, and will provide feedback during their rehearsal process.

Performers include Tatiana Barber, Yeman Brown (Jagged Little Pill), Amelia Burkhardt, Kyle Dupree, Timothy Edwards, Jordan Fife Hunt (Emojiland), AJ Lockhart (Bring It On), Olivier Medus (Porgy and Bess), Mary Page Nance (The Great Comet, Finding Neverland), Geena Quintos (Emojiland, Soft Power), Kristin Roa, Trevor Michael Schmidt (A Chorus Line), Matthew Varvar (Joseph...Dreamcoat), Brion Marquis Watson (Hamilton), Katherine Winter and Ricardo Zayas (Head Over Heels, Hamilton).

The 45-minute live virtual presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand. Funded in part by a generous gift from the Amber Foundation, the Choreography Lab was created to elevate and expand the use of dance in musical theatre. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.