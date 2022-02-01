Tickets On Sale for New Victory Theater's Spring 2022 On Demand Season Offerings

Today, the New Victory Theater announced that three on-demand shows are now available to rent for $15. The virtual offerings, available exclusively on demand at NewVictory.org, include Honolulu Theatre for Youth's Stories of Oceania, Second Hand Dance's Sunny Days, Insect Hands, and Night Tree, and Theatre Lovett's The Girl Who Forgot to Sing Badly.

These productions are available alongside New Victory's live stage offerings this spring, which include Acrobuffos' Air Play (February 11 through March 6), First Woman's Jabari Dreams of Freedom (March 25 through April 3), Step Afrika!'s Stono (April 20 through May 8), and Manual Cimena's Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster (June 4 through 26). All live stage shows will also be available to rent on demand for a virtual ticket price of $25.

All shows on New Victory On Demand can be viewed with ASL interpretation: audio description; and captions in English, Arabic, Chinese, Korean and Spanish.

Tickets for the Spring 2022 on-demand shows, as well as the New Victory's live offerings, can be purchased at https://newvictory.org/tickets-and-events/.

Spring 2022 Virtual On Demand Offerings Include:

STORIES OF OCEANIA

From Honolulu Theatre for Youth

For everyone 6 and up

"Bula! Alii! Aloha! I now know eight ways to say hello. Soooo many hellos!" Join Kāpili at his new school as he discovers the price of prejudice and the joy of learning about different cultures from his classmates. With humor, art, music and movement, Kāpili and his friends share the living legacies of their families and the happy, sad and beautiful memories of the ocean they call home. Illuminating the many rich histories of the Pacific Islands and how they are honored today, STORIES OF OCEANIA from the Honolulu Theatre for Youth celebrates the traditions that connect us all.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) produces professional theater and drama education programs that make a difference in the lives of young people, families and educators in the state of Hawai'i. Founded in 1955, HTY has served over five million people through school and family performances and drama education programs. HTY believes that drama education and theater are unique, socially-based education and art forms that help their participants and audiences walk in the shoes of others, allowing them to expand their imaginations, enrich their lives and discover the infinite possibilities in the world.

SUNNY DAYS, INSECT HANDS and NIGHT TREE

From Second Hand Dance

For ages 4-7

Stretch upon the slick stems of grass. Crawl your fingers upon the ground. Listen to the earth and feel the sun set. And when night falls, we'll join the dancers of England's Second Hand Dance as they squelch through the mud and play amongst the pines in search of a very special tree. In SUNNY DAYS, INSECT HANDS and NIGHT TREE, three dance films captured in the great outdoors invite you to look at nature a little more closely and explore the world a little more freely.

Second Hand Dance is a disabled-led dance company driven by Artistic Director Rosie Heafford and Executive Producer Claire Summerfield. Established in 2013, the company creates touring shows and digital dance experiences for children and adults. Based in England, their work has a growing international profile as well as local and regional impact. Second Hand Dance has toured the globe - from the U.K. to Europe, China, Canada and the United States

THE GIRL WHO FORGOT TO SING BADLY

From Theatre Lovett

For everyone 7 and up

Peggy O'Hegarty and her parents are packers. They pack fruit into tins, foxes into boxes and even the longest word in the dictionary into a single breath. All the while, Peggy sings with the voice of an angel-a grossly unfortunate angel who can't sing at all! One day, Peggy wakes up to find the entire town deserted. Packing an entire city into one ingenious set and all the city's characters into one extraordinary actor, THE GIRL WHO FORGOT TO SING BADLY by Finegan Kruckemeyer is an inventive one-man show about the courage to sing gloriously off-key.

Based in Dublin, Ireland, Theatre Lovett produces work for all ages and tours extensively both nationally and internationally. Muireann Ahern and Louis Lovett are Joint Artistic Director of the company and work closely with a family of associate artists who share their ambition, spirit and love of play. This production of THE GIRL WHO FORGOT TO SING BADLY was filmed on August 14, 2014 at the Sydney Opera House in Australia. Originally commissioned by The Ark, A Cultural Centre for Children and produced by The Ark in association with Theatre Lovett.