Tickets On Sale For Tiresias' CRYPTOCHROME At The Cell

Tickets for Evan Silver's (aka Tiresias) latest performance piece cryptochrome are now on sale. Performances will be held Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (338 W. 23rd St. New York, NY) from November 30-December 9. Described as a "gorgeous, trippy eco-cabaret" (Helen Shaw, The New Yorker) cryptochrome takes audiences on a mesmerizing sonic odyssey, delving deep into the extraordinary world of the animal kingdom. This unique theatrical experience encourages viewers to immerse themselves in the sensory realms of other living beings. Inspired by a protein believed to enable creatures to navigate using the Earth's geomagnetic field, cryptochrome explores the uncharted territories of perception beyond the visible.

The piece is written, composed, and performed by Evan Silver aka Tiresias, with music direction by Tristan Allen, lighting design by Chris Voegels, artwork by Deborah Maris Lader.

Evan Silver aka Tiresias is a hybrid writer, director, composer, performer, producer, mythmaker and ritualist based in NYC. Recently called "a RaRa Avis of experimental theatre" by The New Yorker, their work aims to divine new ecologies and mythologies in performance toward more habitable futures on planet Earth. Tiresias is a 2024 Artist in Residence at the Sitka Center for Art & Ecology and the Museum für Naturkunde in Berlin, a 2023 Artist in Residence at MacDowell, the Mercury Store, the cell theatre, and the Diverse Intelligences Summer Institute, a 2023 Puffin Foundation Grant recipient, a 2022 Awesome NYC Grant recipient, a 2021 & 2017 Artist in Residence at the Bali Purnati Center for the Arts, a 2019 Fulbright Scholar, a 2017-19 Marshall Scholar, and a 2016 Luce Fellow in Indonesia. They hold degrees from Brown, RCSSD, and King's College, Cambridge.

Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (Artistic Director Kira Simring) is a not-for-profit dedicated to the incubation and presentation of new work across all artistic disciplines that mine the mind, pierce the heart and awaken the soul. Founded in 2006 as a "21st century salon", the cell has provided a developmental home in the heart of Chelsea for the performing arts, food artists, cyborg theatre artists, musicians, installation artists, choreographers and more. Past performances include, Communion, I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire, PROPHET$, Words of the Prophets and The Smallest Sound in the Smallest Space with The Why Collective, What Kind of Woman, when the blossom passes, what remains?,The Final Veil, Elizabeth Swados' Nightclub Cantata, What Keeps You Going?, Fruma-Sarah (Waiting in the Wings) (starring Jackie Hoffman), Persou by Ellpetha Tsivicos and Camilo Quiroz-Vazquez, Tolerance Party, Found, Hoard (co-produced with Off the Wall), The Evolution of Mann, Bastard Jones (a Drama-Desk Award nominee), Crackskull Row, Hey Jude, Rady & Bloom's Peter/Wendy, The McGowan Trilogy, Horse Girls, Hard Times: An American Musical (now the Tony-Award Wining Paradise Square) and Dinner and Delusion. Work developed at the cell has been seen on Broadway, Irish Repertory Theatre, MCC, Rattlestick Playwrights' Theatre, New World Stages, Cherry Lane Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Portland Stage, Toyohashi Arts Theatre, Kino Theater, UK, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Carnegie Stage, Carnegie Museum of Art, and Art Basel Miami.

Photo by Walter Wlodarczyk