Tickets Now On Sale For 2022 UNITED SOLO THEATRE FESTIVAL

United Solo, the world's largest solo theatre festival, opens its door to the new season this year. The festival will run from October 3 until November 20 at Theatre Row in the heart of New York City theatre district. The full lineup of shows is featured at the festival's website: http://www.unitedsolo.org.

In 2022, the festival, featuring several dozen shows from across the globe, opens with a special performance from Ukraine's ProEnglish Theatre. Originally staged in a bomb shelter In Kyiv Ukraine, "The Book of Sirens," is based on the writings of Markus Zusak, and Hector Abad Faciolince and is directed by ProEnglish's Co-founder Alex Borovenskiy featuring a performance by Anabell Ramirez. It is the story of a German town that was repeatedly bombed during WWII and the little girl who learns to read in a bomb shelter. "We were incredibly moved that in the midst of chaos this amazing group of people was still creating art," says festival Founder and Artistic Director

Omar Sangare. "Not only that, but that they were using their art to help people inside their country deal with the horrors of war, and to give those of us on the outside a window into their world. It beautifully illustrates the power of theatre. We are honored to present it as our festival opener."

The seven-week event offers a variety of shows for theatregoers. Emmy-nominated actor Sharon Lawrence appears in "The Shot," based on an incident in the life of Washington Post publisher Martha Graham. There are several musical pieces featuring the work of well-known composers such as Tina De Varon, whose piece

"Fingernails on the Side of the Cliff" is directed by Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle winner Gretchen Cryer. "She Has Wings" features the music of Michele Brourman, performed by Wendy-Lane Bailey and directed by the festival's Founder and Artistic Director Omar Sangare.

Several shows making their New York premiere come to the festival having already garnered numerous awards. Kathryn Taylor Smith's "A Mile in My Shoes," directed by Zadia Ife, was awarded an NAACP Theatre Award for Best One Person Show, and the Festival Favorite Award at the Atlanta Black Theatre Awards. While Raoul Bhaneja's "Hamlet (Solo)" has already been performed in twenty-five cities in the US and Canada and has taken home the Montreal English Critic's Circle Award for Best Visiting Production. Golfer Chris Fuller's show "Cheese Fries & Froot Loops" was directed by renowned director Mark S. Graham and produced by Drama Desk Awards

Executive Producer Robert R. Blume: "Last year was our comeback from COVID. This year is a year of growth for us," says Sangare. "It's not just that we have more shows in 2022 it's that we have an incredibly diverse group of artists. We have shows from Israel, Turkey, France, the United Kingdom and from all over the US. Some are funny, some are tragic, some are modern updates of classic plays, some are experimental, all are worth seeing. United Solo continues to connect artists and audiences in this new and exciting time for solo theatre."

Tickets and complete festival schedule may be found at: https://unitedsolo.org/the-13th-annual-united-solo-theatre-festival/.