Thomas John, World-Renowned Psychic, Brings DEAD SERIOUS To New York City This Summer

Thomas John, the world-renowned psychic and medium, known to many as the "Seatbelt Psychic" from Lifetime TV's popular half-hour series, brings his interactive theatrical experience, Dead Serious, to New York City's Theatre Center (210 West 50th Street) this summer. Dead Serious will play a limited engagement from July 16 - September 4. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-745-3000 or online at DeadSeriousShow.com



Pulling from his personal stories, this incredibly unique production explores his past and journey in embracing his gift as a medium. Each night, he connects audiences with loved ones on the other side, creating a once-in-a-lifetime encounter that will leave you stunned.



Created and written by Emmy Award-winner Michelle Wendt and Thomas John, Dead Serious features a cast that includes Leo Berman, Cater Ellis, Stephen Gordon, Solomon Kee, Andrew Morissey, and Eddie Rodriguez.



As the author of the book Never Argue with a Dead Person: True and Unbelievable Stories from the Other Side and star of the hit TV show "Seatbelt Psychic," Thomas John is one of the most sought-after, unique voices in the metaphysical and psychic medium space today. With a five-year waiting list for a private reading, he travels around the world sharing his ability to communicate to the dead to help the living.



Emmy-award-winning producer Michelle Wendt is a true Renaissance woman -- writing and directing off-Broadway musicals, as well as many sitcoms and television shows, and the co-creator of the clothing line, Miller Wendt. As creator of the successful musical HA! -- a musical starring actual stand-up comedians -- she has a passion for telling stories through the format of documusicals. She spends her time equally between New York and Los Angeles.



Dead Serious plays July 16 & 17; August 6 & 7; and September 3 & 4 at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street). All performances are at 8:00 pm. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-745-3000 or online at http://deadseriousshow.com/





