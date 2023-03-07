Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Television explores how mass media has always connected and separated us, sometimes in equal measure.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Thirdwing Explores Media Manipulation In New Drama TELEVISION

After scoring a hit last season with the Disney union strike drama Burbank (called "smart and entertaining" by Laura Collins Hughes of The New York Times), Thirdwing, will present the World Premiere of TELEVISION by Cameron Darwin Bossert beginning previews April 6 at the wild project. Opening night is set for Wednesday, April 12. Thirdwing is an innovative new hybrid theater company that has been presenting bold new works both live and streaming under a subscription model (like Hulu or Netflix) since January 2020.

TELEVISION is about a small-town TV station in 1959 that loses its CBS affiliation and has to rely on one talented local family to fill the airwaves. It explores how mass media has always connected and separated us, sometimes in equal measure.

Directed by Cameron Darwin Bossert, the production team includes Yolanda Balaña (costumes) Deeba Montazeri (music composition) and Lauren Arneson (stage manager). Complete casting will be announced shortly.

Cameron Darwin Bossert is the founder of Thirdwing, whose directing credits include Burbank, The Fairest, The Female Genius by Rachel Carey, The United Nations: the Border and the Coast, and feature films The Last 48 and Jewtah. He designed the opening sequence for John Turturro's feature film Fading Gigolo and the multimedia/ film elements for Yasmina Reza's A Spanish Play at Classic Stage Company. As an actor he appeared in Bambi Everson's The Thin Man in the Cherry Orchard (NYC Fringe) and Rachel Carey's The Disciple. Bossert is also a composer whose work has been performed by the American Symphony Orchestra, the Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra, DaCapo Chamber Players, and the JACK Quartet, for which he was commissioned by the Utah Symphony Orchestra as part of the 2008 Meet the Composer Series.

Launched in January 2020, Thirdwing is a hybrid theater and streaming company taking inspiration from the classic mid-century teleplays pioneered by Paddy Chayefsky and Harold Pinter. Their mission is to bridge theater and film to tell expansive, world-building stories and make traditional in-person theatergoing more affordable with a subscription model offering new content every month, either online, in-person, or both. Thirdwing's first narrative offering, The Female Genius, by Rachel Carey, had its first episode premiere on March 8th, 2020, presenting a new streaming theater experience 4 days before the NYC Covid lockdown. The rest of the series was released in April 2020, as the first new streaming play with full staging, lighting, and costumes. Since then, Thirdwing has premiered four more hybrid shows, their in-person offerings being Burbank, The Disciple, The Fairest, and The United Nations: The Border and the Coast. Up next will be Doctors vs. Lawyers, mixing a traditional soap opera online with in-person productions bringing the audience into the courtroom.

TELEVISION runs April 6 -22. Performances are at 8pm daily with additional performances Sundays April 9 & 16 at 3pm. Please note: there are no performances on April 8, 15, & 19. Running time is 80 minutes. The Wild Project is located at 195 E. 3rd Street between Aves A & B. Tickets are $25 at www.thirdwing.info. Patrons can also purchase a 1-year membership to Thirdwing for $49 (or $4.99/month) which includes 2 tickets to the show, 1 ticket to each upcoming production, and access to all content on their streaming platform.




