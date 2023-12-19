Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards

Theresa Rebeck Will Talk DIG and I NEED THAT at the Drama Book Shop Today

The talk will take place today, Tuesday, December 19 from 7:30 - 8:30pm.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Video: HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Photo 1 Video: HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Video: Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE Photo 2 Video: Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE
Lucy Prebble's THE EFFECT Will Open at The Shed in 2024 Photo 3 Lucy Prebble's THE EFFECT Will Open at The Shed in 2024
Cast & Creative Team Announced For World Premiere Of Dave Malloy's THREE HOUSES Photo 4 Cast & Creative Team Announced For World Premiere Of Dave Malloy's THREE HOUSES

Theresa Rebeck Will Talk DIG and I NEED THAT at the Drama Book Shop Today

Theresa Rebeck will discusses her new book Two Plays, which includes her plays Dig and I Need That, at the Drama Book Shop today. The talk will take place Tuesday, December 19 from 7:30 - 8:30pm.

About I NEED THAT

Sam doesn’t get out much. Actually, he doesn’t get out at all, opting instead for the safety of his house in the company of his things—his many, many things. But when a notice from the government arrives alerting Sam that he must clean up his property or face eviction, he’s forced to reckon with what’s trash, what’s treasure, and whether we can ever know the difference between the two.

About DIG

In a dying plant shop in a dying neighborhood, Roger receives a visitor from the past: Megan, the neighborhood screw-up, just out of rehab. He wants nothing to do with this disaster. Rebeck’s signature wit, intelligence, and depth brings us a riveting play that asks—can a soul beyond saving be saved?

About the Author

Theresa Rebeck is a prolific and widely produced playwright, whose work has been staged across the globe. Her work on Broadway includes Bernhardt/Hamlet, Dead Accounts, Seminar, Mauritius and the upcoming play I Need That (starring Danny DeVito, premiering Fall 2023). Other notable plays include the New York Times Critics Pick Dig (which she also directs), currently playing at Primary Stages/59E59 Theaters; Mad House, which played a critically acclaimed world premiere on London’s West End starring David Harbour and Bill Pullman; Seared (MCC), Downstairs (Primary Stages), The Scene, The Water’s Edge, Loose Knit, The Family of Mann and Spike Heels (Second Stage), Bad Dates, The Butterfly Collection and Our House (Playwrights Horizons), The Understudy (Roundabout), View of the Dome (NYTW), What We’re Up Against (Women’s Project), Omnium Gatherum (Pulitzer Prize finalist). As a director, her work has been seen at The Alley Theatre (Houston), the REP Company (Delaware), Dorset Theatre Festival, the Orchard Project and the Folger Theatre. Major film and television projects include Trouble, with Anjelica Huston, Bill Pullman and David Morse (writer and director), “NYPD Blue,” the NBC series “Smash” (creator), the female spy thriller 355 (for Jessica Chastain’s production company), and her most recent film Glimpse, available for streaming now. As a novelist, Rebeck’s books include Three Girls and Their Brother and I'm Glad About You. Rebeck is the recipient of the William Inge New Voices Playwriting Award, the PEN/Laura Pels Foundation Award, and a Lilly Award.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
HADESTOWN Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1, 2024 Photo
HADESTOWN Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1, 2024

Beginning today, Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00am ET, a new block of tickets for Hadestown will be available for performances through September 1, 2024. Learn more about how to get tickets here!

2
Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press Photo
Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press

The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN is now playing at Ordway Center for the  Performing Arts. The North American Tour Company celebrated its launch on Thursday, December 14 with an opening night  “green” carpet event. See photos from the event. 

3
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Photo
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll & More

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer, opens on Broadway tonight in a production from Second Stage Theater. The show's star-studded cast includes Emmy-winner Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Elle Fanning and more! Read the reviews!

4
Full Cast Set for MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre Photo
Full Cast Set for MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre

The full cast for the West Coast premiere of the brand new musical, MYSTIC PIZZA, has been revealed.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIA CLUB Opens At Atlantic Theater CompanyPhotos: BUENA VISTA SOCIA CLUB Opens At Atlantic Theater Company
FRIGID New York to Present THE FANTASTICAL FELLOWSHIP This WinterFRIGID New York to Present THE FANTASTICAL FELLOWSHIP This Winter
New Musical HOLY ROLLERS to Premiere Off-Broadway in JanuaryNew Musical HOLY ROLLERS to Premiere Off-Broadway in January
Japan Society to Present 'Transcending Time: Japanese Art & Technology' in JanuaryJapan Society to Present 'Transcending Time: Japanese Art & Technology' in January

Videos

Photos/Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II Video
Photos/Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
A Christmas Carol the Musical in Off-Broadway A Christmas Carol the Musical
The Players Theatre (11/26-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You