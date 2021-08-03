Thelma Houston, Victoria Shaw, Michael Orland and More Announced as Judges for BRICKMAN'S BIG BREAK

Grammy Award® nominated songwriter, Jim Brickman, has announced the judges for Brickman's Big Break, the only talent search for singers and musicians over 40 years old, in partnership with The Actors Fund. The judges will include Grammy Award winner Thelma Houston, Emmy Award® winner Victoria Shaw, Michael Orland ("American Idol"), Phil Guerini (Jonas Group Entertainment), and Erik Olesen (Crush Music). Due to an overwhelming response, Brickman has extended the submission deadline for entries to September 7.

Thelma Houston was the first solo female artist at Motown to win the Grammy Award for "Best R&B Female Vocal Performance" for her hit "Don't Leave Me This Way" and, has over 50 years of vocal and performance experience. Victoria Shaw is an award-winning singer/songwriter and producer who has written and/or produced songs for such hit artists as Lady A, Garth Brooks, Christina Aguilera, Olivia Newtown-John and Eric Church, among many others. Michael Orland is not only an acclaimed musician, he has also been the Pianist, Arranger, Vocal Coach and Associate Musical Director for American Idol for 16 seasons. Phil Guerini is a music industry power player who is currently the CEO for Jonas Group Entertainment. Erik Olesen is the Head of Pop Radio Promotion & Strategy for Crush Music representing such acts as Train, Fall Out Boy, Panic at The Disco, Sia, Weezer, and Alanis Morissette, among others.

Interested applicants can apply HERE.

Submissions are open until September 7, 2021. The Final Top 20 will be determined by Brickman's team of industry pros and votes from fans; the group will then be narrowed down to the Top 10, who will be featured on a livestream concert for fans and experts to vote, including luminaries from "American Idol," "America's Got Talent," and Grammy-winning songwriters.

The entry fee is $50 and portions of the proceeds from the entries and Livestream Concert tickets go to benefit The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment.

"I am so thrilled to have these industry experts to judge the first Brickman's Big Break competition," said Jim Brickman. "They not only have outstanding experience and talent - they each bring their own unique perspectives and pedigrees from the world of music and entertainment to the table to help choose the winner."

Brickman is an American pop songwriter, pianist and radio host. He has earned two Grammy nominations for his albums Peace (2003) for Best Instrumental, and Faith (2009) for Best New Age Album. He won a Canadian Country Music Award, a Dove Award presented by the Gospel Music Association, and was twice named Songwriter of the Year by SESAC. Billboard lists 22 of his albums reaching No. 1 on the New Age chart, and 16 of his songs reaching Top 10 on the Adult Contemporary chart. Four of his albums were certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

For more information and registration, please visit www.jimbrickman.com/brickmans-big-break.