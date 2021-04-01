Theatre of the Electric Mouth Releases New Audio Drama and More

Theatre of the Electric Mouth (ThEM) will release a new audio drama on April 15th - The Truth by Canadian writer Eric Fleising. ThEM will also be showcasing a new edition of From the Electric Mouth: a reading series of AI-generated scripts as part of the Bad Theatre Festival on April 13th.

An hilarious tall tale that'll make those involved question the nature of their reality, in The Truth, a mysterious man sends a post-mortem letter to his daughter which reveals a life-long secret - one he's maintained for the safety of humanity. Will she be able to handle The Truth?

Production of The Truth reflects ThEM's commitment to supporting its members, especially when it comes to helping emerging writers see their scripts through to production. The Truth represents the first time a script from author Eric Fleising has been produced, and ThEM is thrilled to have created this opportunity for him. Continuing ThEM's commitment to international collaboration, The Truth unites artists from the US, Canada, and Bulgaria.

The Truth will be published on major podcast platforms on April 15th. It's written by Eric Fleising and directed by Andrew Clark, with sound & video by Zach Trebino and mastering by Will Koch. It features the voice talents of Lyubomir Parishev, Cory Ringdahl, and Samantha Turret. Click here to experience The Truth before its release!

Theatre of the Electric Mouth is an international community of over 40 artists, collaborating remotely to create absurd and literary audio dramas.

ThEM was formed in response to the COVID pandemic as a safe and accessible way of collaborating remotely to create works of theatre without a live audience. There's no ticket price, either; all of ThEM's audio dramas will be available for free - all you need is a little internet.