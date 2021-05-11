Theatre of the Electric Mouth Releases Mother's Day Themed Co-Production

Theatre of the Electric Mouth releases a new audio drama on May 15th. Entitled Stories of Origin, the piece is composed of personal stories, memories, and other things poignantly parental.

Equally humorous and heart wrenching, Stories of Origin is like an audio-drama collage. ThEM's members created short, individual pieces that revolve around a theme - Motherhood. These individual pieces are united in their personal, autobiographical nature and assembled into an auditory journey that takes our

The entire project is produced by Molly Cohen with mixing and mastering by Zach Trebino. It features: Funny Little Stories About Mother's Day from Reddit by Ali Rojek & Jake Regensburg, Box by Rachel Thomas-Levy, Advice from Early 20th Century Parenting Guides by Davis Alianiello, My Mother Reads Poetry by Lyubomir Parushev, It Would Have Been Enough by Molly Cohen, Excerpts from Plan C by Molly Cohen, The River Took Her by Kristen Aldrich & Justin Evans, Pinoy Market Shuffle by Steve Barroga, Mommy is Dead by Cara Dodge, Sauce Talk by Zach Trebino, You're Going to Be the Worse by Eric Fleising, and A Planting by Tessara Morgan

Stories of Origin will be published on ThEM's Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and other podcast platforms on May 15th. It's currently live in the form of a playlist on owlsatnoon and you can view a pre-release of Stories of Origin on ThEM's YouTube.