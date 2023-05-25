TheaterWorksUSA to Receive NEA Grant for its Production of DOT DOT DOT: A New Musical

By:
TheaterWorksUSA has been approved for a $40,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support the development, world premiere production, and tour of DOT DOT DOT: A New Musical with a book by Keelay Gipson, and music and lyrics by Sam Salmond, based on the Creatrilogy series of books – The Dot, Ish, and Sky Color - by New York Times bestselling author Peter H. Reynolds.  For theaters and schools interested in having DOT DOT DOT come to their towns, please contact info@twusa.org

This new work from TheaterWorksUSA is among 1,130 projects across the country, totaling more than $31 million, that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2023 funding.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is pleased to support a wide range of projects, including TheaterWorksUSA’s Dot Dot Dot: A New Musical, demonstrating the many ways the arts enrich our lives and contribute to healthy and thriving communities,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “These organizations play an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture, and design.”

"We are deeply humbled by the recognition bestowed upon us by The National Endowment for the Arts, accompanied by their invaluable grant. With this funding, we continue our mission of enriching the lives of young audiences nationwide through the creation of captivating new works. We are committed to the continued development of artistic experiences that will both captivate and inspire young and family audiences, promoting a positive affinity with the arts in future generations.”  said TheaterWorksUSA Executive Director Michael Harrington. 

When Marisol, a young artist and curator of the Musée de Marisol,who decides that her gallery requires more than her own art; her search for emerging talent leads her to Vashti, whose dots inspire Ramon to become an artist in his own right.  DOT DOT DOT: A New Musical follows Marisol's journey to help her new friends, and her entire community, break free from self-criticism and learn to let their imaginations soar.

THEATERWORKSUSA (Barbara Pasternack, Artistic Director; Michael Harrington, Executive Director) has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. Since 1967, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of more than 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 150 original plays and musicals. Acclaimed alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney’s Frozen), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Jerry Zaks (The Music Man), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), and Chuck Cooper (Tony award-winning actor, The Life). WWW.TWUSA.ORG

Theaters, schools  and organizations interested in bringing  DOT DOT DOT: A New Musical, to their town, please contcvat TheaterWorksUSA at https://twusa.org/shows-artists/book-a-show/



