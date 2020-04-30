Theater To Go Presents RIDING THE COMET For Online Viewing

Theater to Go will present the full production of Mark Violi's gripping drama, RIDING THE COMET, as presented at the Hudson Guild Theater in NYC, August 2017. The production is available for online viewing at your leisure from Friday May 1 - Tuesday May 5.

There is no charge, but donations are appreciated. Half of all donations will go to support The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

Register for the event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/103275200906

Under the leadership of Ruth Markoe, Theater To Go, began in 1992 and has been providing quality entertainment in NJ and regionally since then It is best known for audience participation murder mysteries and other interactive comedy theater however has expanded to include full length plays and staged readings. Theater To Go is also well known in the area for it's Sing Along and Play Along movie screenings of Frozen, Annie, Mamma Mia and others

In addition to the interactive shows, Theater To Go produces traditional stage plays, most recently Ruth Markoe directed the multiple award winning production of To Kill a Mockingbird, as well as Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, The 39 Steps, Room Service and most recently A Raisin in the Sun at Kelsey Theatre; and Riding the Comet at the New York Theatre Festival Summerfest

Next up from Theater To Go is a revival of Mark Violi's historical drama ROEBLING: The Story Of The Brooklyn Bridge which was last produced in 2016 to sold out houses and will be presented in Bordentown NJ at the Theater of the Central Valley of AASR. More information at www.RoeblingPlay.com www.TheatertoGo.com

Our Interactive shows have been performed regionally and around the United States for many corporate events and our shows have been excellent activities for corporate team building and holiday parties. In addition Theater To Go has performed at many fundraisers, private parties and public events.





