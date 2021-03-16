Theater In Quarantine Premieres Liza Birkenmeier's HONESTLY SINCERE, March 18

Theater in Quarantine will present the world premiere of Honestly Sincere, a new play written by Liza Birkenmeier.

Set to premiere on March 18 on YouTube, Honestly Sincere features direction by Gelb, choreography and additional direction by McLaughlin, sound design by M. Florian Staab (Bill Irwin's On Beckett), and visual design by Sara C Walsh (Queen of the Night).

Honestly Sincere is set in 2002 and centers on Greta, a 13-year-old girl who accesses a Nokia mobile phone that feels supernatural. Without the language or means to articulate her own unruly yearnings, Greta fantasizes about being a middle-aged man; she is embodied by Gelb. Greta gets to chase her wild and secret hopes with confidence, but the erotic danger of humiliation might be the only thing more powerful than her phone.

In addition to Gelb on screen, Honestly Sincere features the vocal talents of teenage actors Alexander Bello, Hailey Lynn Elberg, and Remi Elberg as well as Jes Bedwinek and Morgan Lindsey Tachco.

Live streamed performances of Honestly Sincere will take place on Thursday, March 18 at 7pm and 9pm on Theater in Quarantine's YouTube page. Following the live broadcast, the on-demand recording of Blood Meal will be available at www.youtube.com/theaterinquarantine, along with the complete Theater in Quarantine archive, in perpetuity.

Theater in Quarantine is Joshua William Gelb (founder and co-creative director), Katie Rose McLaughlin (co-creative director), Morgan Lindsey Tachco (creative producer), Brian Bose (social media), and Everyman Agency (public relations).

Please visit www.theaterinquarantine.com for more information.