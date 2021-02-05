The York Theatre Company Presents MARRIAGE, THE UPS AND DOWNS... IN SONG

Special Valentine Benefit Event! The York Theatre Company will presents *MARRIAGE, The Ups and Downs...in Song, a cabaret valentine featuring Diane Love and Jay Nickerson with music direction and accompaniment by Gerry Dieffenbach.*

The streaming on-demand benefit performance for The York begins Friday, February 12, 2021 at 7:00PM (ET) and will conclude on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 7:00PM (ET). Following the premiere the show will be available to view through February 15. Suggested minimum donation is $10, or pay what you can. Make a difference by donating at a higher level: $30 pays for one storage unit for one day; $50 pays for hour of moving expenses; $100 pays for restoring one damaged musical script for the York's archive; $250 helps pay for new lobby furniture. We plan to survive, but need your help! All proceeds go to benefit the Flood Recovery Fund.

Reservations may be made by visiting OvationTix at web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1038664, or by visiting the website at www.yorktheatre.org.

We've heard about marriage since Adam and Eve, but there's a connubial conundrum: sometimes it's bliss and sometimes it's an abyss. *MARRIAGE, The Ups and Downs...in Song, featuring Diane Love and Jay Nickerson, examines the vagaries of wedlock through songs from Broadway to Pop. The pair trade barbs, flirtations, and vows of love, weaving their marital journey into a sophisticated tapestry of song and conversation worthy of Nick and Nora Charles. Who would have thought the story of a couple of a certain age could be so delicious and insightful? Music Direction is by Gerry Dieffenbach. _MARRIAGE, The Ups and Downs...in Song*_ was originally produced at The Duplex.

UP NEXT -- IN THE WORKS @YORK: Writers Discuss Their New Musicals. Join James Morgan, writer Granville Wyche Burgess and director Mark Graham as they take a look at this down-home twist on the Charles Dickens classic, which has been presented at theaters in Philadelphia and Connecticut.

A Country Carol transforms the Dickens classic into a full-blown musical love story with a uniquely American plot. Ebben, a songwriting "hick from the holla," seeks fortune and fame on the Great White Way at the turn of the last century, but his infidelity almost costs him the woman he loves and the daughter he never knew.

ONE NIGHT ONLY: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 7:00PM. FREE and available via The York's YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/user/yorktheatre.

For additional information, please visit www.yorktheatre.org.