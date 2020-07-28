The Workshop Theater Will Present a Special Reunion Reading Of THE GUEST AT CENTRAL PARK WEST

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Workshop Theater will present a benefit reading of Levy Lee Simon's brilliant and prescient play, directed by Thomas Coté, and featuring the original Workshop cast from our 2008 production. Including John Marshall Jones (TV's Bosch, In The Cut), Harvy Blanks* (Broadway's Jitney), Jed Dickson*, Tracy Newirth*, Trish McCall*, Curt Bouril*, and Erinn Holmes*.

Professor Charles Watts, a modern day disciple of Dr. Martin Luther King and recent Nobel Peace Prize recipient, must confront surprise "guest" Terrence Barlow, his long-lost best friend from prep school and Harvard - now homeless - when he shows up at a dinner party, and makes everyone question the validity of non-violence in the face of modern day symbols of white supremacy, especially the statue of Teddy Roosevelt standing in front of the American Museum of Natural History.

This event is "Donate What You Can," with a suggested donation of $25.

i??All ticket donations will go the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

After your donation is processed, you'll receive the code and instructions for joining the viewing party on Thursday, August 6th at 7pm.

Purchase tickets here.

