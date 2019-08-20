The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes Justin Guarini

From American Idol to Diet Dr. Pepper's Lil Sweet to Broadway and beyond.

Justin Guarini's robust performance career launched with the first season of American Idol in 2002, performing alongside Kelly Clarkson. His stage and screen appearances since then include Broadway productions of American Idiot, Romeo and Juliet, Wicked, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Justin has hosted shows shows like Idol Wrap and Idol Tonight along with live events for the TV Guide Network, the Oscars, the Emmys, and the Grammys. He continues to reprise his role as the lovable Lil' Sweet in commercials for Diet Dr. Pepper while branching out into the new world of podcasting, book writing, and audition coaching.

In this episode, Justin discusses:

Growing up in Atlanta as CNN was just starting, and how that influenced his life

Passing up a Broadway debut to take a chance on American Idol

Dealing with the struggles and emptiness that often accompanies overnight fame

Finding his passion as an audition coach

Why he started his own podcast, Audition Secrets

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Produced by Jillian Hochman. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes.





