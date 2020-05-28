The Tank and Sinking Ship Productions Announce PUPPET PLAYLIST 30: HOME

The Tank has announced the first online edition of their popular long-running puppetry and music cabaret Puppet Playlist on June 4th at 8pm at puppetplaylist.com.

For 11 years and at 29 previous shows, puppeteers and musicians have created original works and new interpretations of music based around a theme showcased live on stage. This streaming edition will feature performers from around the world creating works specifically for the camera, all inspired by the show's theme: Home. The line-up features returning Playlist superstars including Eric Wright (Little Shop of Horrors) & Katrina Denney; Emily Hope Price & Jocelyn Mackenzie (Pearl and the Beard); Jacob Graham (Creatures of Yes), Kimi Maeda (creator of the Drama Desk-nominated Bend) and more.

Puppet Playlist will feature additional puppetry by Brodrick Jones with Josephine Stewart; Myra Su and Caroline Voagen Nelson. The evening will also feature musical performances by Saraswathi Jones, Emily Hope Price & Jocelyn Mackenzie, Guy Capecelatro III, Ellen Winter, David Wax Museum, Suitcase Junket, Jane Bruce and Andy & Skyler Wells.

Over the years, Puppet Playlist has become one of the premiere platforms for original short-form puppetry in the country. Previous performers (and their work) have been seen all over New York including on Broadway and at Shakespeare in the Park, the Metropolitan Opera and Lincoln Center, and throughout the world; as well as with Jim Henson Productions, Sesame Street and The Muppets.

This edition of Puppet Playlist brings a new challenge: making work for the camera. Rather than a collection of filmed stage acts filmed, the curators asked the artists to take advantage of the medium. "We've been absolutely thrilled with the results," said Jonathan Levin. "In a very exciting way, this is a different Playlist than you've seen before."

Tickets are free and can be reserved at puppetplaylist.com. Viewers may make a donation to support the artists at the time that tickets are reserved.

Puppet Playlist is curated by Josh Luxenberg and Jonathan Levin, along with music curator Jocelyn Mackenzie. The show is produced by Sinking Ship Productions and presented by The Tank. The series is made possible in part by generous funding from the Puppet Slam Network.

