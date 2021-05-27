The Tank Announces Initial Programming for PrideFest 2021

The Tank has announced a full slate of programming for its annual PrideFest. Every year in June, The Tank opens the floor to a wide variety of performances and discussions surrounding the topics of sexuality, gender, and equality, old battles, and new ways of fighting them. Now in its 7th year, PrideFest will be composed of digital performances through CyberTank, outdoor openairTank performances through Open Culture, and The Tank's first live performance on their stage since March 2020.

From June 17-30, 2020, PrideFest 2021 will highlight work that celebrates the queer community; addresses challenges that are faced as we strive for rights, representation and justice; and presents new ideas and perceptions on how we define ourselves individually, within our own community and in the global community at large. Whether through unity or discordance, these performances and discussions, workshops and forums, ought to shed light on the dynamic individuals and groups who make up the vibrant LGBTQIA+ community, and help us understand where we've come from, where we are, and where we can go.

"We're elated to have PrideFest back for a seventh year of funny, challenging, thought-provoking, community-oriented work," says Johnny G. Lloyd. "And we're thrilled to be showcasing PrideFest through multiple platforms, allowing for increased accessibility and community created through physical and digital connections."

PrideFest will feature new work by artists including Garrett Allen, Kallan Dana, Scout Davis, Anne Cecelia DeMelo, Seamus Good, Hope Johansen, Riley McCarthy, and Cameron Silliman. The Festival will also highlight several of The Tank's ongoing series including a special edition of We Are Trans, the first in-person performance of new musical comedy series Fret Not!, the in-person return of Rule of 7x7 and 7th annual Big Gay Dance Show, and a streaming of Crystal Skillman's OPEN which premiered at The Tank in 2019 and was co-produced by All For One. Haus of Dust, a new immersive installation co-produced with Aaron Salazar and Gabriel Torres and supported by The Tank, Teatro Circulo, Laundromat Project and Loisaida Inc. Center, will open the Festival.

More information about PrideFest programming is below and tickets are available by visiting TheTankNYC.org. Additional programming and details for PrideFest will be announced at a later date.

HAUS OF DUST

Produced by Aaron Salazar & Gabriel Torres in association with The Tank

Presented by Teatro Círculo

Directed by Gabriel G Torres

June 17-July 30, 2021

Tickets available starting June 1, 2021

Teatro Circulo, 3rd Floor Studio Theatre (64 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003

Please note: This venue does not have an elevator.

DIRECTIONS

Haus of Dust is a new coming-of-age fantastical docu-mixed media immersive installation by Gabriel G Torres. Enter into the world of The Abysm, a quaint space located somewhere between here and the beyond, where you will encounter the spirits of those who reflect upon their time spent on this Earth. This one-of-a-kind immersive installation experience will be presented with all social distancing guidelines in place, creating a world where you can be absorbed into the Haus of Dust.

Haus of Dust will feature Fernando Moya Delgado, Salomé Egas, Jasmine Dorothy Haefner, Samantha Herrera, Janelle Lawrence, Allie Marotta, Anthony O'Connell, Vanessa Rappa, Gabriel G Torres, and Fernando Vieria.

Haus of Dust features projection design by Taylor Edelle Stuart, sound design by Patricio Jijon, lighting design by Vicki Bain, music by Vanessa Rappa, choreography by Fernando Moya Delgado, ritual dramaturgy by Salomé Egas, photography by David Oramas, photography makeup by Sterling Tull, and shrine by Julia Justo. Additional filming is by Rene Castellanos. Lia Nessim Macia serves as film editor.

Haus of Dust was developed with residency support from Loisaida Inc. Center and The Laundromat Project.

IVORIES

Written by Riley McCarthy

Directed by Hope Johansen

June 18 at 6:00 & 9:30pm (ET); June 19 at 1:00pm (ET)

The Tank and livestreamed on CyberTank

Tickets begin at $15

Brought back to her childhood home to care for her grandmother who is riddled with severe dementia, Sloane and her husband Gwyn are struggling to settle into a new routine after having their lives uprooted by tragedy. The longer Sloane stays in her grandmother's home, the more secrets and childhood trauma begins to resurface, and the couple soon suspects something deeply sinister is afoot in this small, rural New England town. Good thing their best friend Beckham is there to help sort out the estate... right?

Ivories will feature Lily Patracuolla, Logan Snyder, and Michael Urian. Raffi Manjikian and Kira Willians serve as understudies.

Ivories features sound design by Gustavo Blaauw, lighting design by Godfrey, and stage management by Mary Barbaria. Julia Gaudioso serves as assistant director.

OPEN

A streaming of the archival recording of the New York Times Critic's Pick

Filmed live at The Tank in 2019

By Crystal Skillman

Directed by Jessi D. Hill

Starring Megan Hill

Co-Produced with All For ONE

June 21-27, 2021

Available to stream for free via All For ONE's website

OPEN is a magic act that reveals itself to be a resurrection. A woman called The Magician presents a myriad of tricks for our entertainment, yet her performance seems to be attempting the impossible - to save the life of her partner, Jenny. But is our faith in her illusions enough to rewrite the past? The clock is ticking, the show must go on, and as impossible as it may seem, this Magician's act may be our last hope against a world filled with intolerance and hate.

FEVER DREAM: A RETURN PERFORMANCE RITUAL

Created by Scout Davis, Garrett Allen and Anne Cecelia DeMelo

Performed by Scout Davis

June 23, 2021 at 7:00pm

Part of openairTank on Broadway between 35th and 36th Streets

Tickets begin at $10

Fever Dream: A Return Performance Ritual is a new performance work examining our past embodiments of self. Through the accessing of the major spirits who have guided to Scout to this point in their life, they attempt to transcend out of their body in order to reach higher ground and greater clarity for the path ahead for all of us.

FRET NOT! A NIGHT OF MUSIC, COMEDY, AND MUSICAL COMEDY

Curated and produced by Elyse Durand

June 24 at 7pm

Part of openairTank on Broadway between 35th and 36th Streets

Tickets begin at $5

Music? Comedy? Musical Comedy? Join us at the intersection of performing arts! You'll laugh, you'll cry, you *might* even cry from laughter! Anything is possible in this room of gregarious musicians and comedians with harmonicas.

PLAYS AND BOOKS AND MUSIC, OH MY!

June 25, 2021 at 4pm

Part of openairTank on Broadway between 35th and 36th Streets

Tickets begin at $10

Come to the gala! It's not at the Met, but it IS in Manhattan! Listen to brief excerpts from four new plays by Kallan Dana and new music by Cameron Silliman and Seamus Good. Featuring acting performances by Cameron Silliman, Danielle Phillips, Jillian Sun, Josh Nasser, Lulu Fairclough-Stewart, Matt Clyne, Max LoSardo, Rory Furey-King, Shea Leavis, and Vivian Belosky.

Raffle tickets will be available for an exciting collection of used books and clothes. All the money raised goes toward paying the artists for a future full production of a new play by Kallan Dana and directed by Erica Zippel Schnitzer this September.

WE ARE TRANS: THE BADASS TRANS WOMEN OF COMEDY

June 26, 2021 at 8pm ET

CyberTank

Tickets are $10

Join We Are Trans and host KJ Whitehead for a night of comedy from some badass trans women. Lineup features Sammie James, Violet Gray, Dina Nina Martinez, and Mary Jane French.